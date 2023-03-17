Tokyo Revengers season 2: Is Yuzuha in love with Takemichi? Explained

Tokyo Revengers season 2, episode 10, was released on March 12, 2023, much to fans' excitement. In this episode, we see Takemichi and Hina finally patching things up following their breakup in episode 5. Mikey, Draken, and Mitsuya are also seen in some of the most impactful scenes throughout the episode.

The episode also sees Yuzuha Shiba revealing to her brother Hakkai that she has feelings for Takemichi. She talks about his impact on her life and how Takemichi managed to change both Taiju and Hakkai. Eventually, she reveals that she has a one-sided crush on him.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Tokyo Revengers season 2.

Yuzuha expresses that she has a crush on Takemichi in Tokyo Revengers

Yuzuha expressing her feelings for Takemichi in Tokyo Revengers manga (Image via Ken Wakui)

In Tokyo Revengers season 2, episode 10, we see Takemichi fix things with Hina following which she tells him to take her to the shrine on New Year's Day. Upon reaching the shrine, the couple was met by other Tokyo Manji gang members, such as Mikey, Draken, Mitsuya, Yuzuha, and Hakkai.

Here, Hakkai sees Yuzuha looking at Takemichi and Mitsuya and assumes she likes Mitsuya. However, Yuzuha quickly denied the claim, stating that Mitsuya is like a brother to her. Hakkai then asks if she is in love with Takemichi, which she also vehemently denies, saying that he already has Hina in his life.

Yuzuha talking about Takemichi in Tokyo Revengers (Image via Liden Films)

However, she tells Hakkai that there is nothing wrong with a one-sided crush. This proves that even though she is not in love with Takemichi, she has some residual feelings for him in the form of a crush that she will keep to herself. Yuzuha shows maturity by acknowledging that Takemichi and Hina are already in a happy relationship and that her crush is just one-sided.

Infatuation and crushes are common in teenagers, and after the impact Takemichi had on Yuzuha's life, it is normal for her to feel something for him. However, this doesn't equate to her being in love with Takemichi, something which she herself tells Hakkai.

Yuzuha is already aware that Takemichi is happy with Hina and knows that her feelings won't be reciprocated, so she keeps her crush to herself. She calls her feelings one-sided because she knows that there's nothing to be gained.

In summation

End scene from Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 10 (Image via Liden Films)

Yuzuha Shiba does have a one-sided crush on Takemichi. However, in episode 10, she made it clear that this cannot be classified as love. Her liking of Takemichi is purely in her heart, and she acknowledges that he is happy with Hina.

It is a story of teenagers having crushes and nothing more serious. As seen in the last scene of episode 10, when they celebrate the new year together, they are all in each other's company. Yuzuha is a mature character capable of liking someone from afar while also being able to enjoy being with them as friends.

Poll : 0 votes