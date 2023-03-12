Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 10: Takemichi and Hina reconcile as the Black Dragon arc comes to an end

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 10 was released today, March 12, 2023, at 2.08 am JST on MBS. In this episode, viewers see Takemichi and Hina finally getting back together following their break-up in episode 5. Takemichi can also be seen bonding with Mikey during the episode, with their conversation revealing details about how Mikey perceives himself.

A good portion of episode 10 also dedicates itself to the relationship between Draken and Mitsuya, giving fans a glimpse at their first meeting and showcasing the roots of their friendship. Overall, it's an emotional and feel-good episode that beautifully concludes the Black Dragon arc.

Takemichi and Hina reconcile in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 9

Takemichi apologizing to Hina in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 10 (Image via Liden Films)

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 10 opens with Hina confronting her dad about what he said to Takemichi. Her father, Masato Tachibana, tells her that he did it for her happiness and that she should fall for a guy who is not a hoodlum. Hina replies to him by saying that Takemichi is much more than a hoodlum and is a kind and warm person who will help her in any situation.

She then goes to pray at the shrine, where she coincidentally meets Emma. The two briefly discuss Hina's dad getting involved in her relationship with Takemichi. Learning everything, Emma decides to fix the situation herself and calls Draken, asking him to bring Takemichi to meet Hina.

Upon meeting, Takemichi cries in front of Hina and apologizes to her for breaking up. In his apology, he tells her that he will always protect her from any danger and never leave her side. He pleads with her to forget that they ever broke up. Hina accepts the apology and tells Takemichi to take her to the shrine on New Year's Day.

Takemichi taking a ride with Mikey in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 10 (Image via Liden Films)

Seeing the scene unfold, Draken comments that even though Takemichi is a weak fighter, he is reliable when the chips are down. This prompted Mikey to take the boy on a ride with him. While alone, Mikey tells Takemichi about his older brother, Shinichiro, and his exceptional quality of inspiring everyone around him.

Mikey admits that he is rather weak and Takemichi is the real tough one. He further reveals that winning fights isn’t the most important thing and that not losing to oneself is the real challenge. Mikey then instructs Takemichi to bawl him out if he ever appears to lose heart or lose his way, just like his brother would.

Draken and Mitsuya as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 10 (Image via Liden Films)

The scene then shifts to Draken and Mitsuya riding to where they first met years prior. This prompts a flashback sequence where Mitsuya is seen graffitiing a wall with a dragon. Upon finishing, he gets complimented by a boy wwatching him draw the graffiti. This is how Mitsuya meets Draken for the first time.

They both take a liking to each other, with Draken offering him food and inviting him to his place. Upon arrival, Mitsuya realizes that Draken lives in a brothel with other prostitutes. Even as Mitsuya tries to hang out with Draken, he gets worried about his sisters being left alone at home. Draken realizes his concerns and advises him to return home, telling him that he is a good kid who's not cut out to be a hoodlum.

Later, Mitsuya tracks Draken down and both of them are seen with the same dragon tattoo on their heads that Mitsuya graffitied on the wall previously. This is where the name Twin Dragons of Toman comes from. The flashback ends with Mitsuya telling Draken about his intention to become a hoodlum who cares for his family.

End scene from Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 10 (Image via Liden Films)

The scene then shifts to Hina and Takemichi being at the shrine on New Year's Day. Here, they meet Mikey, Draken, Mitsuya, Yuzuha, Hakkai, and their other friends. Mitsuya's sisters, Luna and Mana, are also seen bonding with Hina. The episode ends on a high note with the entire gang jumping together for the new year. Moreover, Takemichi's written wish for the upcoming year is revealed.

The post-credit scene for Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 10 shows Hanma telling Kisaki that he did not think Takemichi would be able to do it. To this, the latter replies that this will not be the end.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 10 (Image via Liden Films)

Tokyo Revengers season 2 episode 10 is emotional in nature and paints a more hopeful picture for Takemichi's future. With this episode, the Black Dragon arc has come to its conclusion, bringing the anime one step closer to its end.

