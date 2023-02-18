Tokyo Revengers: How Takemichi became the First Division Captain of Toman, explained 

Now in its second season, Tokyo Revengers continues the epic saga of the Tokyo Manji Gang. Season 2 continues the struggle of the main character Takemichi to become the leader of Toman.

In this article, we'll do our best to explain what happened in the penultimate episode of Season 1 that led to Takemichi being named captain of Toman's First Division.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Tokyo Revengers manga and anime.

How did Takemichi become 1st Division Captain of Toman in Tokyo Revengers?

It is a known fact that becoming the first division captain of the Tokyo Manji Gang aka Toman, or any high position in the biker gang in Tokyo Revengers, is no mere walk in the park. Competence, loyalty, and a strong commanding personality are some of the attributes that make for a good captain. So how did Takemichi Hanagaki, a lowly and cowardly person, manage to attain the position?

The short answer is his mysterious ability of time travel. But the real reason is not that simple.

Although in the new timeline, Takemichi becomes friends with Chifuyu and after the death of Baji, something that could not be prevented, Chifuyu nominates Takemichi to take over the position of First Division Captain, in his place.

In the course of the manga, Chifuyu and Takemichi become inseparable friends, and Takemichi eventually confides in Chifuyu about his time-traveling superpower.

Takemichi earned the title by rescuing Mikey and Keisuke and stopping Valhalla's takeover with unwavering zeal and determination. He tried to prevent him from climbing into automobiles even after Baji hit him, knowing that doing so would lead to his death.

Chifuyu feels Baji would have preferred Takemichi to take over as 1st Division Captain when the time comes, a sentiment shared by Mikey.

ny❄️ @niloveuu I CANT BELIEVE BAJI KEISUKE IS REAL I CANT BELIEVE BAJI KEISUKE IS REAL https://t.co/GU11dq91BO

After Keisuke Baji, the former First Division Toman Captain, passes away, Chifuyu is promoted to the role in the canonical timeline of Tokyo Revengers. Time travel by Takemichi causes chaos in the past.

Takemichi's interactions with Toman leader Manjiro Sano (also known as Mikey) and Mikey's closest associate and best friend Draken set in motion a chain of events known as the "butterfly effect." In the new timeline, his drive to protect Hina not only wins him the respect of the dreaded strong Toman commander but also gives him a fresh start in terms of his character.

capital ryo @oryofiles Teaser for TOKYO REVENGERS 2 LIVE ACTION.



The movie WILL BE RELEASED IN 2 PARTS. The first part "Destiny" for Spring Golden Week 2023 & the second part "Decisive Battle" will be released in Summer 2023.



Tokyo Revengers 2 is a BLOODY HALLOWEEN edition

Teaser for TOKYO REVENGERS 2 LIVE ACTION.The movie WILL BE RELEASED IN 2 PARTS. The first part "Destiny" for Spring Golden Week 2023 & the second part "Decisive Battle" will be released in Summer 2023.Tokyo Revengers 2 is a BLOODY HALLOWEEN editionhttps://t.co/HBxFqXpjbn

Meanwhile, Tokyo Revengers live-action movie will also get a sequel this year.

Official trailers and teasers for the second film have been released, giving audiences a first look at the new characters they will meet. Kazutora, played by Alice in Borderland's Nijiro Murakami, Baji, played by Kento Nagayama, and Chifuyu, played by Mahiro Takasugi, are the characters we'll get to witness in action. Fans are eager to witness the sequel's debut cast and watch how the tale develops after the first film's popularity.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 Episode 7 is set to be released on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Stay tuned for more updates.

The Eminence in Shadow is all set to deliver a mystery announcement, read here!

Poll : 0 votes