Does Lycoris Recoil have a manga? Explained

Lycoris Recoil became an instant success with its debut, garnering a sizeable audience due to its unique characters, engaging plot, and slice-of-life aspect. Produced by A-1 Pictures, the anime is one of the most popular and beloved series released in the Summer of 2022.

The anime premiered on July 2, 2022, on Tokyo MX, GYT, GTV, BS11, ABC, Mētele, AT-X, and other broadcasting stations in Japan at 11.30 pm JST. The anime's success has made fans curious whether a manga is available for it in the market. Fortunately, Lycoris Recoil's success has been translated into an anime series that began serialization on September 5, 2022.

A manga series for Lycoris Recoil has been serialized in the Monthly Comic Flapper

Chisato and Takina as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Lycoris Recoil is an anime series that aired from July to September 2022. The anime gained massive success due to the charming world it managed to create and the loveable yet messy protagonists Chisato and Takina.

The audience received the anime series extremely well, and it managed to top Anime Corner's Summer 2022 Anime of the Season Ranking. It also ranked sixth among the "Top 10 Most-Watched Anime in Japan" for August and September 2022. Legendary creator Hideo Kojima has also praised Lycoris Recoil, agreeing to write an endorsement for the series.

Thus, it was inevitable for the series to receive its own manga due to high demand from fans. Artist Yasunori Bizen created the series' manga adaptation, which began serialization on September 5, 2022. The manga adaptation was serialized in Media Factory's manga magazine, Monthly Comic Flapper.

Manga illustration featuring Chisato and Takina (Image via Monthly Comic Flapper)

Four volumes of the Lycoris Recoil manga have been released so far, with the fan reception being mostly positive. The series also received a spin-off light novel, Lycoris Recoil: Ordinary Days. It was created by Asaura and was published under ASCII Media Works' Dengeki Bunko imprint on September 9, 2022.

The amount of content being created about the series clearly indicates its popularity and quality. The story of two undercover agents, Chisato Nishikigi and Takina Inoue, has won the audience's hearts with their quirky chemistry and unique story.

Synopsis of the series

Staff of Lyco Reco café (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Lycoris Recoil is the story of an all-female secret government task force that takes in orphan girls and makes them into assassins and spies. The task force aims to eliminate criminals and terrorists in Tokyo while remaining disguised as high school students.

One such exceptional agent in the organization, Takina Inoue, gets transferred out of the task force for being insubordinate during a hostage situation. She's assigned a new base of operations at the undercover cafe, LycoReco. At the cafe, Takina is made to work with an elite agent named Chisato Nishikigi.

Chisato's behavior is completely different from Takina's, with her appearing almost unconcerned about her duties as a part of the Lycoris. Desperate to be reinstated to the task force, Takina cooperates and works alongside Chisato. Together, they get rid of criminals and maintain peace in Japan. However, this well-maintained peace gets challenged by a terrorist group led by the antagonist, Majima.

Poll : 0 votes