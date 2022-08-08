10 anime to watch if you love Lycoris Recoil

After just a few episodes, Lycoris Recoil has already gained a significant fan base. It is no surprise, considering the charming and exciting world in which the protagonists, Chisato and Takina, live.

The concept of a secret organization using agents that seem average high schoolers is appealing to many people.

If the idea of secret organizations, extraordinary powers, and hilarious moments is what you seek, Lycoris Recoil is the series for you. However, it is not the only anime that deals with these subjects in an entertaining manner.

Gunslinger Girl and nine other animes fans of Lycoris Recoil need to watch

1) Katekyo Hitman Reborn!

Never underestimate Tsuna (Image via Artland, Inc.)

The city of Nanimori is usually a quiet and calm place to live in unless you are named Tsuna Sawada. Concerned with the lack of skills his son has shown during most of his life, Tsuna’s mother decides to hire a particular teacher to help Tsuna improve himself.

However, this teacher is unlike any other Tsuna or his mother has ever met. To begin with, he is a small child, dressed as an old-school gangster and carrying a gun everywhere he goes. Secondly, he tells Tsuna that he will train him to inherit the Vongola Family, the most powerful mafia organization in the world.

Fans of Lycoris Recoil will love the secret world Katekyo Hitman Reborn! revolves around, as well as all the comedic moments this series has to offer.

2) Tokyo Ghoul

Kaneki is one of the few half-Ghouls in the world (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Japan lives in fear, not because of terrorists or criminals, but because of human-eating monsters known as Ghouls. Kaneki, a meek and introverted boy who just entered college, manages to get a date with a girl he has been observing for weeks.

Unfortunately for him, she turns out to be a Ghoul who wants to eat his flesh. While trying to escape, he leads the Ghoul into a construction site that instantly kills her.

The doctor who finds Kaneki uses the organs of the deceased Ghoul to save the young boy, unintentionally turning him into one. Kaneki will now have to learn how to live his life as a completely different species, dealing with an entirely new and secret world of adventures that Lycoris Recoil fans will love.

3) Puella Magi Madoka Magica

Madoka is several times darker than Lycoris Recoil (Image via Studio Shaft)

Madoka’s kindness and pure heart made her the perfect candidate to become one of the Magical Girls, young warriors who defend the universe from the terror caused by witches. All she had to do was sign a contract with Kyubey, a cat-looking creature that grants her the powers she needs to stop evil.

Still, something seems fishy after Madoka becomes a member of the Magic Girls, and she believes Kyubey is not as innocent as he appeared at first. This cutesy and terrifying show has the perfect blend of action and pastel colors that Lycoris Recoil fans appreciate.

4) Gunslinger Girl

The D.A: of Lycoris Recoil is like the S.W.A.of Gunslinger Girl (Image via Studio Madhouse)

When an extremist group starts attacking the innocent people of Italy to accomplish their political goals, it is up to the Social Welfare Agency to save them. The Agency uses unique pairs, known as Fratellos, consisting of an adult handler and a cyborg teenage girl trained to stop the terrorists.

Each girl employed by the SWA has gone through a near-death experience that left them traumatized. To help them and use their powers freely, the handlers condition them to obey their orders, basically acting like robotic agents of justice.

Like Lycoris Recoil, the show deals with secret governmental organizations that employ young girls to do the dirty work.

5) A Certain Scientific Railgun

Academy City is a place where science and innovation are an everyday occurrence. A special group of people lives and learn in this city of progress, called Espers. Each has fantastic psychic powers to help the people around them.

In the entire world, there are only seven Espers considered powerful enough to bear the Level 5 Esper title. One of them is the protagonist, Mikoto Misaka, a middle schooler with absolute control over electricity.

The premise of a group of young girls fighting evil with extraordinary powers will be loved by fans of Lycoris Recoil.

6) Prima Doll

Most of these girls are killing machines (Image via Bibury Animation Studio)

After years of fighting a brutal and bloody war, the Automata Dolls created to destroy their enemies need to learn how to live in peace. Their search for a new objective in life leads them to the Kuronekotei.

Inside this cafe, the former weapons find a new way of life, away from the violence they were subjected to. However, the Automata Dolls are hiding a secret: all of them carry a human heart inside of them.

Prima Doll is what Lycoris Recoil would have been like in a peaceful Japan.

7) Princess Principal

They may not look like it, but these girls are talented spies (Image via Studio 3Hz)

The discovery of a new element known as Cavorite created a new era of military advances for 20th century England. Unfortunately, this era of progress has divided the country into two different factions.

One of these groups, known as the Commonwealth Kingdom, is dealing with a silent war that could destroy them from the inside. To prevent this, they created an elite team of skilled girls who would infiltrate the prestigious Queen’s Mayfaire School.

These girls will have to use all the resources they can to survive in a world where information is vital. For Lycoris Recoil fans, this show will be a familiar experience they will most likely love.

8) Release the Spyce

Momo as seen in the show (Image via Studio Lay-duce)

Momo, a girl with heightened senses who just wanted to live a normal life, finds herself in the middle of a spy war. After accidentally learning about their existence, Momo gets recruited by Yuki, a girl from her school, into an organization, Tsukikage.

The members of this group are all girls of a similar age to Momo, who gain amazing strength after eating spices. With her new friends, Momo will have to battle the forces of the evil organization Moryo.

The inclusion of spies, secret groups, and stellar fight scenes will surely be enjoyed by fans of Lycoris Recoil.

9) Assault Lily Bouquet

Humanity’s last hope against the horrible monsters known as Huges is the Lilies. These special soldiers, who all look like young girls, use a rare type of energy called Magie to manipulate the CHARMS, the only weapons that can destroy the Huges.

Riri was saved by a Lily two years ago and has since dreamed of becoming a part of these elite soldiers. She enrolled in Yurigaoka Academy, a place where future Lilies are trained.

There, she finds that the Lily who saved her is one of her classmates, Yuyu. Together, they will find a way to become great friends, all while fighting terrifying monsters in adventures any Lycoris Recoil fan would like to watch.

10) Spy X Family

The Forger family is always prepared (Image via Wit Studio)

Agent Twilight is the world’s greatest spy, capable of completing any mission without problems. Now, it is time for him to face his greatest career challenge: raising a child and finding a wife.

To complete his mission and stop Donovan Desmond from starting a new war, Twilight will adopt Anya, a small girl with telepathic abilities, and marry Yor, a secret contract killer.

Each member of the newly formed Forger Family has a secret they do not want anyone to find. They must learn to live together while living their secret lives outside their home.

The series is full of wholesome moments and incredible action scenes that will remind Lycoris Recoil fans of the adventures of Chisato and Takina.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion.

