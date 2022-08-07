Lycoris Recoil Episode 6: Terrorists are targeting Lycoris agents and Chisato is in danger

Criminals and terrorists never stop working, which is why Lycoris Recoil episode 6 continues with the adventures of Chisato and Takina. In this world, only the secret organization, known as Direct Attack, can keep the fragile peace Japan lives in at the moment.

As the series has progressed, we have been learning more about the world our protagonists live in, but the questions keep piling up. After the last episode’s intriguing ending, fans are wondering who the mysterious figure could be, as well as what the Alan Institute might want from Chisato. Let’s go through the highlights of Lycoris Recoil episode 6 and learn if this new entry can give us some answers.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Lycoris Recoil episode 6.

Will Chisato survive Majima’s attacks in Lycoris Recoil episode 6?

What happened last time?

Chisato is an amazing tour guide(Image via A-1 Pictures)

Lycoris Recoil episode 5 started with Chisato giving the rest of the team information about their assignment for the day. They were in charge of giving a paraplegic old man a tour of Japan, keeping him safe from the people who killed his family 20 years ago. Before leaving the café, Chisato confessed that her heart was replaced by an organization known as the Alan Institute.

For most of the city tour, things seemed to go according to plan, which made Chisato and Takina happy. Sadly, things started to go south when a contract killer known as Silent arrived to kill the old man. Mika said he used to work with Silent before he became a Lycoris instructor, so he was sure his appearance meant trouble for the girls.

Mizuki tried to tail Silent without being detected, but the assassin quickly spotted the woman and neutralized her. Because of this, Takina took it into her own hands to bring Silent down. Meanwhile, Chisato wanted to make the old man think everything was going alright, although the man figured out what was happening pretty fast.

While fighting Silent, Takina was injured and was about to get killed, until Chisato arrived to knock the assassin down. The old man appeared seconds later and ordered Chisato to end the assassin’s life, saying this was his revenge for killing his family. Chisato refused, saying that the person who gave her a new heart would not kill someone just like that.

The old man was shocked after hearing Chisato say something like that, and all the machines keeping him alive turned off. The old man turned out to be nothing more than a decoy, with someone far away controlling every one of his actions.

The mysterious person appears to be someone from the Alan Institute. Before the end of the episode, Majima, a former terrorist, is shown hunting down Lycoris agents for unknown reasons.

Lycoris Recoil episode 6 is titled Opposites Attract

Targeted attacks

Lycoris Recoil episode 6 starts with the D.A. commander walking down an aisle while a woman informs her about a fourth attack. The commander tells all the assets to be on maximum alert.

There is a cut, and we can see Chisato speaking with Takina on the phone, revealing that the four attacks previously mentioned were against Lycoris agents. To prevent danger, Takina asks Chisato to live in her apartment.

After Lycoris Recoil episode 6's intro, we can see Takina walking inside an empty-looking building, asking if this is Chisato’s home. The two girls go down a ladder and Chisato reveals she is living in a safe house, although she does not explain why.

Takina tries to divide the chores evenly, only to end up having to do everything by herself because she cannot win Rock, Paper, Scissors against Chisato.

Meanwhile, inside the Lyco Reco café, Kurumi and Mizuki are fighting over watermelon. Mika interrupted the two, telling Kurumi he needed her help. Sometime later, Chisato and Takina arrive at the café, and when Mizuki asks what they think about the targeted attacks, Chisato replies that they will be fine.

Robota is having problems

Namaryu (CEO of Tanmoshi) @Namaryuu



Majima: More like the reverse, pawn. @AniTrendz Robota: Without my help you won't be able to deal with Lycoris only I the greatest hacker Robota can help you muahahaMajima: More like the reverse, pawn. @AniTrendz Robota: Without my help you won't be able to deal with Lycoris only I the greatest hacker Robota can help you muahahaMajima: More like the reverse, pawn. https://t.co/A2CijOY54i

Lycoris Recoil episode 6 continues by showing Robota, the hacker, talking with Majima about their next target. Apparently, Robota wants to kill Chisato next, which Majima does not seem to be excited about. He complains that his men are dying and Robota has not gotten any closer to learning where the D.A. headquarters are, which is why he is targeting the Lycoris agents.

Robota tells Majima that finding them is a lot harder than expected, making the terrorist angry. Majima gave him three days to find out where the D.A. is located before he kills him. After being thrown out of the apartment, Robota calls Shinji to ask for help but is completely ignored.

He goes home to look for a way to infiltrate the D.A. servers, which proves to be useless, as most people tell him to work with Walnuts. Since he believes Walnuts, (who is, in fact, Kurumi) is dead, he finds himself without a solution.

Lycoris Recoil episode 6 goes back to the café, where Chisato and Kurumi are playing a game while something is downloading onto the hacker girl’s computer. When Mizuki asks what she is doing, Kurumi reveals she hacked the D.A. to find information.

Majima is interested

Namaryu (CEO of Tanmoshi) @Namaryuu Surprisingly the most shocking revelation from this episode wasn't Majima mentioning Alan Lycoris as regards to Chisato but a sudden and random comment about existence of a boy version of Lycoris called LilyBell that opens many possibilities. Also its trending in JP. Surprisingly the most shocking revelation from this episode wasn't Majima mentioning Alan Lycoris as regards to Chisato but a sudden and random comment about existence of a boy version of Lycoris called LilyBell that opens many possibilities. Also its trending in JP. https://t.co/6W3h8HSkZk

Lycoris Recoil episode 6 continues after a brief cut by showing that Robota is still considering how to get Majima to work with him. His boss is not helping, so he decides to attack Chisato on his own with some random hitmen.

Chisato, who is always ready for an invasion on her home, drives away the intruders in a couple of seconds. When Takina arrives to see the scene, Chisato mentions the existence of a male group of Lycoris agents. While Robot’s mission failed, he did get some interesting footage that he thought would convince Majima to attack Chisato.

As he thinks about this, Majima arrives at his apartment, ready to kill the hacker for failing him once more. Before the terrorist can shoot the masked man, someone takes control of Robota’s computer and plays a video of Chisato fighting the hitmen.

This catches Majima’s attention, allowing Robota to tell him they need to get rid of her before attacking D.A. Majima decides to spare Robota’s life, telling him he will kill Chisato the next day.

Chisato in danger

Lycoris Recoil episode 6 goes on to show that Chisato and Kurumi are trying to figure out how Majima is choosing his targets. Chisato says it is probably the fault of the hacker who attacked D.A. in episode 1, whose identity is Kurumi.

While the two girls talk, Mika and Mizuki chat with Takina about why she keeps losing the games of Rock, Paper, and Scissors she plays with Chisato. They explain that Chisato can predict what Takina will choose based on her movements and thought process. Because of this, Takina will need to change her strategy if she wants to ever win against her roommate.

Chisato enters the room, stopping the conversation and wondering why Takina is glaring at her. Before she gets an answer, she remembers she needs to make an urgent delivery and prepares to go out, dressed in a poncho to hide her uniform.

A few moments after she leaves the café, Kurumi runs towards her friends with her laptop in hand. She tells them Majima knows exactly who to target because he has a photo of the faces of the Lycoris agents who defeated him before. Kurumi reveals that this is all her fault for hacking the D.A. servers, but there is no time to dwell on it since they need to warn Chisato about what is happening.

Majima’s attack

Lycoris Recoil episode 6 resumes after a cut showing Chisato walking around town before being run over by Majima. The terrorist thinks the girl is dead, but he gets shocked after Chisato uses her poncho to distract her assailants and escape from them.

Majima does not surrender and starts chasing the girl while riding in a van, thinking he can run her over once more. However, Chisato uses her amazing aim to hit Majima and the driver with her rubber bullets, making them lose control of the van.

Chisato gets closer to Majima to arrest him, only for the blue-haired man to spit blood on her face, blinding the Lycoris. At the last second, Takina arrives with the rest of Lyco Reco, ready to save her friend from Majima.

Chisato and Takina are rescued by Mizuki and Maki in a car, while Kurumi distracts a man who was about to shoot her friends with a rocket. The missile ends up hitting Majima’s car, sending it flying towards a river.

Lycoris Recoil episode 6 cuts to later that same night, with everyone in the café looking at Kurumi, who seems to be ashamed of her actions. They forgive her and ask for her help in their future adventures. Elsewhere, Robota receives a new visit from Majima, who asks him to find information on Chisato, who he calls Alan Lycoris.

Lycoris Recoil episode 6 ends with Chisato getting her wounds examined by D.A.’s doctor. The doctor comments on how good of a team Chisato and Takina are. This prompts Chisato to ask Takina to keep living with her, which Takina is willing to do if Chisato wins Rock, Paper, and Scissors. In the end, Takina wins, feeling overjoyed to finally beat her friend.

Final thoughts

Ryuseishun Reacts @thechillazn1 #lycoris_recoil #リコリス・リコイル

IMO, Majima has turned out to be a much more interesting antagonistic force than I initially expected. His drive to cause chaos and his vendetta against the Lycoris are becoming the very entity set to continually challenge Chisato's ideals. IMO, Majima has turned out to be a much more interesting antagonistic force than I initially expected. His drive to cause chaos and his vendetta against the Lycoris are becoming the very entity set to continually challenge Chisato's ideals. #lycoris_recoil #リコリス・リコイル IMO, Majima has turned out to be a much more interesting antagonistic force than I initially expected. His drive to cause chaos and his vendetta against the Lycoris are becoming the very entity set to continually challenge Chisato's ideals. https://t.co/pAANI1wm3H

Lycoris Recoil episode 6 was an amazing addition to this unique and charming series. The conflicts presented at the beginning of the episode get resolved quickly while giving bits and pieces of the overarching story behind the series.

This makes the series easy to get into, as you do not need to know everything about the characters to start watching the show. Nonetheless, the mysteries the franchise is creating for viewers keep getting interesting. Chisato’s association with the Alan Institute continues to be brought up by several characters, meaning it will have some impact on the series at some point.

As always, Lycoris Recoil episode 6 had some of the hilarious moments that fans love about the series, as well as some amazing fight scenes that most fans would love to see. Let’s hope the series continues to bring exciting and incredible episodes, as well as give fans more information about the world Chisato and Takina live in.

