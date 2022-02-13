Watch: Israel Adesanya hilariously pulls off 'paper beats rock' while touching gloves with Robert Whittaker at UFC 271

Israel Adesanya won on every front in his most recent outing against Robert Whittaker at UFC 271. Chael Sonnen shared footage of Adesanya beating 'The Reaper' in a classic game of 'rock, paper and scissors'.

In the video, both Whittaker and Adesanya can be seen being called into the center of the octagon to touch gloves. However, instead of touching gloves, the Kiwi clasped Whittaker's fist with his hand to act out 'paper beating rock'.

Check out the video below:

Chael Sonnen @ChaelSonnen Rock, paper, scissors. Adesanya won the face off… Rock, paper, scissors. Adesanya won the face off… https://t.co/2yMWUO3qfh

'The Last Stylebender' managed to outclass the former UFC middleweight champion in a five-round clash via unanimous decision. Two judges scored the fight 48-47 and 48-47, while the third judge scored it 49-46.

The fight marked Robert Whittaker's second unsuccessful attempt at overcoming Adesanya. However, Whittaker put up a much better performance than the UFC 243 fight.

Adesanya dominated the Australian in their initial outing inside the octagon. Whittaker was stopped in the second round, forcing him to part ways with the UFC middleweight title.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Whittaker kept his head up after a close loss in the rematch with Adesanya at #UFC271 Whittaker kept his head up after a close loss in the rematch with Adesanya at #UFC271 https://t.co/iVy70ooVZ0

Whittaker tried to use his wrestling and grappling against Adesanya throughout this fight, taking him to the canvas multiple times. However, Whittaker failed to hold him down long enough to seriously impact the final result.

Israel Adesanya's distance management skills and his reach were crucial to his victory on Saturday night.

Israel Adesanya envisions a return to the cage in June

In the aftermath of his triumph, Israel Adesanya vowed to return to active competition as early as June 2022. He also recognized Jared Cannonier's efforts inside the octagon at UFC 271, suggesting a fight against 'The Killa Gorilla' next.

When asked about his return to the octagon by Daniel Cormier, here's what the Kiwi had to say:

"I know June doesn't have a pay-per-view yet. But, like I said, I'm the new dog in the yard and I'm the big dog in the yard. I know the other dog, Jared Cannonier, did some work tonight. Yeah, I'm pis**** in this cage next time in June. Watch me."

Check out Israel Adesanya's interaction with Daniel Cormier right here:

Jared Cannonier is fresh off his second-round TKO win against Derek Brunson. In the wake of his victory, Cannonier called upon UFC president Dana White to offer him the opportunity to fight for the title next.

Considering the interest from both the challenger and the champion, a fight between Adesanya and Cannonier is almost impossible to overlook.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim