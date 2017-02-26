The best sports themed cafes in Kolkata

by Umaima Saeed Top 5 / Top 10 26 Feb 2017, 13:37 IST

From Sir Alex Ferguson to Sachin Tendulkar, the Wall of Fame has it all (Picture – Telegraph Kolkata)

One of the quickest words that come to mind when you talk about Kolkata is sports. They have the world’s second largest and India’s largest cricket stadium - Eden Gardens and India’s largest football stadium – the Salt Lake stadium.

Kolkata is home to two-time IPL champions, the Knight Riders, and also to one of the most famous football clubs – Mohan Bagan. Hence, it is not surprising that the city of joy has a lot of amazing sports themed cafes, and every sports lover should visit at least one. In no particular order, here are the top 5.

Offside Sports Café

Guests at home? India vs Pakistan clashes with mom’s favourite serial? The Offside Sports Cafe has now got you covered. All you have to do is put on your team’s jersey and they will do the rest. Two giant screens are enough to bring alive the match-day atmosphere. You will also find a dedicated EPL hookah lounge.

A wall of fame is the first thing you will see on entering the cafe. Sir Alex Ferguson to Sachin Tendulkar, they’ve covered almost all sporting icons. Next, try your luck at the mini goalpost which you will find in the interiors of the café. If you are not a football fan, indulge in a mini rock-climbing course by the stairs.

And if you are a cricket fan, enjoy your food on a bat-shaped platter.