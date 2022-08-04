How to get Ardun Horns in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is the elevation of the beloved JRPG series that has become an icon of the Nintendo Switch. Monolith Soft's popular and long-running Xeno franchise continues to innovate and keep players on their toes with many new ideas.

One of the most important parts of the game is acquiring the crafting materials that players will need to make things. Players can cook food with multiple ingredients, fetch quests for friendly NPCs, and build gems to improve stats. Some items fit into these categories, such as the sought-after Ardun Horn.

Finding Ardun Horns in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 players will find themselves in many situations where they'll need a specific monster part to move on. Whether it's a Collectopaedia Card they want to complete or a gem they want to upgrade, the Ardun Horn could come up.

The Ardun is a towering armored triceratops who attacks with its massive body and long horns. Players must hunt down and defeat many of these beasts to claim their horns. Common, Rare, and Legendary Ardun have a chance of dropping their horns.

Arduns are present in the Fornis Region. The second region players will unlock to explore. Travel frequently across the open grasslands of the area. Players can stick to the Ribbi Flats area and keep an eye out for these huge monsters. They'll be hard to miss.

One of the easiest ways to get Ardun Horns quickly and easily is to capture the Lyyn Nyddwr Camp Rest Spot. Once players can fast travel to and from this area, they can easily set out on Ardun hunting expeditions. This also allows them to craft what they need as soon as they're done.

Using the Ardun Horns

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica Two fates, a common destiny. The timestamp is the key to unlocking the mirrored preview of this #XenobladeChronicles3 trailer. Two fates, a common destiny. The timestamp is the key to unlocking the mirrored preview of this #XenobladeChronicles3 trailer. https://t.co/1x3oYWhcEC

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 players will discover that most monster drops will be usable in various scenarios. The Ardun Horn works in multiple situations, which will aid the player.

The best use for Ardun Horns is in gem crafting. Players can assemble a few different gems using the Ardun Horns.

With the Ultimate Counter VI gem, players will deal 180% damage to any attack they take back to the enemy who sold it. The gem will require two Ardun Horns, a Pure Gemstone, two Shining Ellook Antlers, two Kevesi Soldier’s Armors, a Giant Hornet Fossil, and two Ether Cylinders.

The Steelcleaver III gem increases attack by 30. It needs an Ardun Horn, a Gemstone, an Elegant Ansel Feather, an Igna Weapon, a Jagron Fossil, and an Ether Cylinder.

Finally, the Steady Striker III shortens the time between auto-attacks by 20%. It requires an Ardun Horn, a Gemstone, an Arachno Pincer, a Krammit Device Fragment, a Mallow-o’-the-Marsh, and an Ether Cylinder.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 players need only hunt down a dinosaur to build the gems to make themselves stronger. Ardun may seem threatening, but players can take them down with the right team and tactics.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far