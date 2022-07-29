How to gather Collectopedia Cards in Xenoblade Chronicles 3?

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is the newest JRPG from Monolith Soft to drop onto the Nintendo Switch. Fans of the franchise rejoice as newcomers can enter the massive world of 100-hour-long adventures, strange monsters, and fun party dynamics.

There are countless small quests that players can take on between huge battles and exploring the world. The game encourages players to interact with a ton of friendly NPCs and collect plenty of varied objects. Players who want to experience all of the game's quests and level up quickly should hunt down trading cards.

Collecting Collectopaedia Cards in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 players will have to invest a lot of time into its unique combat and exploration systems. Gathering cards carries a couple of benefits, but it also allows players to achieve other goals.

Collectopaedia Cards enter the game in the first chapter and remain present for the rest of its run. Players will find a tab on their menu labeled "Collectopaedia" that will track their progress in finding items.

To gather Collectopaedia Cards, players need to interact with every NPC they encounter in the world of Aionios. Some characters that the player can run into will add a card to their inventory and take the player one step closer to completing the page.

Collecting cards is as easy as speaking to every friendly character that the player encounters. The cards will then be added to the inventory, and they will offer the player their next challenge.

Using the Collectopaedia Cards in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 players are free to collect cards without doing anything with them, but they offer challenges. Each card will lay out an item or two that the player will need to collect to gain a reward.

Players can check their cards in the Collectopaedia tab to see what the individual townsperson wants. The requested item is usually found near the town where the NPC stands.

They may request flowers, wood, or other random natural items strewn throughout the world. Gather those up and register the card as complete to collect the reward that it promises. Each card will inform the player of the Affinity and Experience on offer for the quest.

The Collectopaedia Card systems are effectively fetch quest tickets that allow the player to take on a simple gathering adventure. They're a bit easier than fetch quests since the player doesn't have to return the acquired items to anyone.

Going through the cards and doing as they request will earn some Experience Points. If the player lets them gather, they can boost themselves up a level or two by clearing them out.

In addition, players can redo Collectopaedia Card requests to earn the experience again. This allows players to consistently gain rewards for the typical gathering gameplay.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 encourages players to explore the world and engage in every element of it. For the simplest fetch quests, players can consistently earn experience.

