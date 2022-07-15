Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass: All DLC waves, roadmap, and release dates revealed

With the title set to finally have its official launch later this July, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be arriving with more than just the main game. The title will also include an Expansion Pass, which will be quite similar to the one that was introduced in the second franchise entry.

The Expansion Pass will allow players to get their hands on new additional missions, sidequests, and other content.

It was recently revealed by Nintendo and Monolith Soft that the upcoming launch would offer players a chance to purchase the Expansion Pass, which contains four waves of DLC content.

They also revealed the entire roadmap for all the DLC waves, as well as the release time for each of them and the type of content that players would be able to expect as soon as they go live.

The Expansion Pass can be preordered by players on the Nintendo Switch eShop and will cost $29.99.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass road map will extend to December 2023

From the moment of its launch on July 29, 2022 until December 2023, fans will have a lot to look forward to in terms of additional content in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

The roadmap revealed by the developers provides a first look at the main cast’s alternate outfits that are a part of the Wave 1 DLC. The first wave will drop on launch day and will be up for grabs alongside the main game. It will contain useful items that players require on their journey, as well as alternate costumes for the two protagonists.

Here is the total roadmap of the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass:

DLC Wave 1

Release date: 7/29/2022

This wave of DLC contains the following content:

A collection of helpful items

Color variations for existing outfits

DLC Wave 2

Release date: By 12/31/2022

This wave of DLC contains the following content:

Challenge Battle mode against difficult enemies

A new hero character and accompanying quests

New character outfits

DLC Wave 3

Release date: By 4/30/2023

This wave of DLC contains the following content:

Challenge Battle mode against difficult enemies

A new hero character and accompanying quests

New character outfits

DLC Wave 4

Release date: By 12/31/2023

This wave of DLC contains the following content:

New original story scenario

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 fans will have a lot of content to look forward to once the title officially drops later this month.

