Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will release in September 2022

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was announced alongside several other titles in a jam-packed Nintendo Direct stream.

The newest entry in the series is said to bring the two futures of the first and second games together. Players will be dropped right in the middle of two hostile nations in the world of Aionios.

The fan-favorite JRPG franchise will, of course, be a Nintendo Switch exclusive and was given a release date much sooner than those watching the Direct stream expected. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be coming in September 2022.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will arrive in September 2022

The developers of Xenoblade Chronicles, Monolith Soft, were purchased by Nintendo in 2007. That kicked off the beloved series, with the first title being released in 2010 for the Nintendo Wii.

Several spinoff games and a sequel followed. Xenoblade Chronicles X came five whole years after the first game in 2015, and the true sequel, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, followed in 2017.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica With a brand-new story that ties together the futures of the worlds depicted in Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles 2, #XenobladeChronicles 3 will launch for #NintendoSwitch this September! With a brand-new story that ties together the futures of the worlds depicted in Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles 2, #XenobladeChronicles 3 will launch for #NintendoSwitch this September! https://t.co/L819GIF9gI

Other entries were released, culminating in Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition. The expanded remaster of the original game was released on May 29, 2020.

That kept the series fresh in the minds of fans hoping for a third entry in the main saga. On February 9, 2022, via Nintendo Direct, the hopes of those fans would come to life.

Marking only two years and roughly four months since a Xenoblade Chronicles release of some sort, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will arrive in September 2022, with the game's original team making it happen.

The game will feature a cast of new characters but will return to the familiar open-world setting with real-time combat on a massive scale. However, little else is known about the story at this time.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica

ninten.do/6016wDlZp Want to learn more about #XenobladeChronicles3 ? Read this message from the game’s Executive Director Mr. Takahashi about the game’s announcement, including info on character artists, musicians, and other talents returning for this upcoming adventure: Want to learn more about #XenobladeChronicles3? Read this message from the game’s Executive Director Mr. Takahashi about the game’s announcement, including info on character artists, musicians, and other talents returning for this upcoming adventure:ninten.do/6016wDlZp

What is known is that Nintendo Switch players will control a pair of protagonists, Noah and Mio, "off-seers" described as soldiers of the two opposing nations. Noah comes from Keves, while Mio is from Agnus.

Also Read Article Continues below

The trailer shows them and their allies traveling the expansive map, battling other warriors, creatures, and giant mechanical forces, with the central theme of the game being "life," as per Nintendo.

Edited by Shaheen Banu