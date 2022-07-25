Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is reportedly playable on Steam Deck before its release on Nintendo Switch

The highly anticipated action role-playing game Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has reportedly leaked a week before its release and some players managed to grab a copy of the game way ahead of its official release.

To top it all off, some players have even managed to get the game running on Valve's handheld gaming system, the Steam Deck.

Some of Nintendo's flagship titles were leaked weeks before their actual launch date, including Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and most recently, Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is one in a long line of Nintendo titles that some crafty players manage to get their hands on before its definitive launch date.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has reportedly leaked way ahead its targeted release

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is the highly awaited third mainline installment in the fantasy RPG franchise. The series is known for mixing its fantasy setting with sci-fi elements that create a unique role-playing experience. Nintendo's games getting leaked much before their official release is nothing new.

Reportedly, some physical copies of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 have been leaked, and some of these copies are also in circulation at online auction sites at inflated prices. Some players have even managed to grab a copy of the game for themselves, as evidenced by pictures on Twitter and Reddit.

Given that Steam Deck is basically a handheld Linux PC, some players were apparently able to get the game running on Valve's hardware using emulators. Steam Deck is considered by many to be a rival system to Nintendo's hybrid console Switch. Seeing a Nintendo Switch exclusive running on a Steam Deck, way before the game's actual release, is just as fascinating as it is hilarious.

Xenoblade Chronicles @XenobladeEN Xenoblade 3 has OFFICIALLY LEAKED! Now is the time for you to leave the internet if you wish to avoid spoilers. The cutscenes are all already out there, so please be cautious. Good luck avoiding spoilers, we'll see you all around! Xenoblade 3 has OFFICIALLY LEAKED! Now is the time for you to leave the internet if you wish to avoid spoilers. The cutscenes are all already out there, so please be cautious. Good luck avoiding spoilers, we'll see you all around! https://t.co/CjCheCZdNp

Aero @ Xenoblade 2 Replay @ActualAero Xenoblade Chronicles 3 copies are out in the wild



Now is the time to start leaving the internet & muting words. These have no embargo so ending cutscenes & everything will surface online soon especially after the .xci gets dumped. Stay safe out there



We're in the endgame now Xenoblade Chronicles 3 copies are out in the wildNow is the time to start leaving the internet & muting words. These have no embargo so ending cutscenes & everything will surface online soon especially after the .xci gets dumped. Stay safe out thereWe're in the endgame now https://t.co/jhNXxznd5i

The leak is very alarming for both Nintendo as well as fans of the game who were looking forward to the newest installment in one of Nintendo's most highly rated RPG franchises. With players getting their hands on the game as much as a week before its release, story spoilers are bound to spread across the internet.

Although Monolith Soft, the developer of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is hard at work on taking down any spoilers and leaked content over on the internet, it is in the best interest of players that are looking forward to the game on July 29, to stay off the internet for a while until the game comes out.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 comes out on July 29, 2022 exclusively for Nintendo Switch. The highly anticipated third mainline entry in the series features quite a few notable changes than the previous titles, such as an increase in party members from four to seven, and character switching mid-battle to name a few.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica



Check out the latest trailer to learn more about the game’s story, characters, and strategic battle system, where you can team up with up to 7 characters! Step into the vast world of Aionios in #XenobladeChronicles3 sooner than expected, now coming to #NintendoSwitch on 7/29!Check out the latest trailer to learn more about the game’s story, characters, and strategic battle system, where you can team up with up to 7 characters! Step into the vast world of Aionios in #XenobladeChronicles3 sooner than expected, now coming to #NintendoSwitch on 7/29!Check out the latest trailer to learn more about the game’s story, characters, and strategic battle system, where you can team up with up to 7 characters! https://t.co/u1SuQaOwpk

The game is set a the beautiful open world of Aionios and will feature a deeply engaging narrative and robust gameplay to keep players hooked for hours. Developer Monolith Soft has also announced an Expansion Pass for the game with the promise of supporting it for a long time post release.

