How to craft Gems in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 updates all the classic hallmarks of the JRPG genre to the modern age with decades of experience. By building on the countless evolutions of the format, the game introduces tons of interesting new ideas.

Gems grant players boosts to specific attributes that make every playstyle more viable. Different gems fit in various styles and players won't always have what they need to fit their kit. To get the best results, they may have to resort to building their own gems and creating their own buffs.

Crafting gems in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 players know the benefits of fashion and accessorizing when it comes to battle. Gems are an important part of the build that gives one the power to change their toolkit before each encounter.

One can only craft gems at the rest stops that allow them to safely take a break. This means that if a player wants to make a few new jewels, they can fast travel to a location.

They will need gem stones, materials from monsters, and Ether Cylinders to craft their gems. Players will also need Noipon Coins, a crucial currency that they should farm whenever possible.

From the Rest Stop menu, they can select the Gem Crafting option, which is marked with the gem logo. Just open that menu and check the items required by each gem.

Available Gems in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 players have quite a few gems to choose from. Their options include the following:

Blue Gems

Tailwind: Increases Agility

Steel Protection: Increases Block Rate

Ultimate Counter: Deals Attack Damage to foes after they land an attack

Brimming Spirit: Builds more Aggro with Arts

Perilous Presence: Start each battle with Aggro

Red Gems

Steelcleaver: Increases Attack

Accurate Grace: Increases Dexterity

Analyze Weakness: Increases critical hit damage

Swelling Scourge: Boosts Debuff power

Refined Incantation: Makes Debuffs last longer

Green Gems

Lifebearer: Increases Healing

Soothing Breath: Grants more HP when reviving downed foes

Lifesaving Expertise: Makes Revives faster

Swelling Blessing: Boosts Buff power

Refined Blessing: Increases duration of Buffs

Yellow Gems

Ironclad: Increases max HP

Steady Striker: Makes auto-attack faster

Doublestrike: Adds a chance to auto-attack twice

Empowered Combo: Boosts damage when canceling

Disperse Bloodlust: Reduces Aggro generated by Arts

Each gem is ranked on a scale of one to ten. The increased levels have the same impact, but with exponential increases in effectiveness. For example, the Ironclad I grants 100 additional HP while the Ironclad X provides 1500.

Higher-ranking gems require a much better quality and quantity of materials to craft. The effects are listed on the Gem Crafting screen, as well as the materials it'll take to build them and the time required for the process.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 players would do well to find the best combination of gems for their favorite classes. Just stop at any Rest Stop, choose the Gem Craft option, and find the right material to make it happen.

