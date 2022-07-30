How to boost Interlink levels in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Players can Interlink to transform into their brand new Ouroboros form in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Interlinking is an important aspect of battle in the latest entry to the Xenoblade Chronicles franchise. Its intricate functionality makes the characters much more powerful but also requires some work to pull off.

This is where the Interlink level comes into play. It can be raised while in battle, as each new battle sees it start at zero. Boosting it to its max will require characters to use their Fusion Arts.

How to increase Interlink level during battle in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Interlink will create a new and dangerous form for players to use (Image via Nintendo)

When players unlock the ability to Interlink, they will have an entirely different way to fight at their disposal. With that comes the Interlink levels and each level's bonuses that are provided.

Here are the things players need to do to raise the Interlink level while in combat and some tips regarding the feature:

Use Fusion Arts by holding ZR and utilizing the character's Master Arts.

Hold ZL and direct the AI party members to use their Master Arts to perform a Fusion Art as well.

Every Fusion Art that lands will raise the Interlink level by one.

Interlink level can only be boosted to level three.

Each new Interlink level will drastically increase the amount of power the character has when in their Ouroboros form.

Talent Art will fill much faster with a higher Interlink level.

Unlocking certain nodes on the Ouroboros Soul Tree will grant the ability to raise Interlink levels faster.

A maxed-out Interlink level will see players dish out the highest damage possible within the game.

Interlinking during combat will all but guarantee victory against mid-level opponents and will make taking on the tougher bosses of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 a bit easier.

What are Fusion Arts?

Fusion Arts are some of the most useful combat skills in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Image via Nintendo)

Since Fusion Arts are required to level up a player's Interlink, it is important to know what they are and how to pull them off. Each Fusion Art that connects will move the Interlink up by one level, making them a vital skill to understand.

Essentially, Arts are the mastery skills that players learn among the different classes. A Fusion Art combines two Arts into one powerful attack that will rival the damage capabilities of Interlinking to the Ouroboros form.

On the Character Screen, players will pick what Arts their character is well-versed in. There are three slots available for players to select which Master Arts they would like to know. Characters will fight with their primary class and its Arts in battle, but different Arts can be selected during combat with the directional buttons. If multiple Master Arts are charged, a Fusion Art can be used.

Players can hold the ZR button and choose the Fusion Art if it is available. This will see a combined name of the two Arts being used and will simultaneously unleash them on the opposition.

This is a great way to damage enemies in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and is a necessity to boost the Interlink level. Without Fusion Arts, the Ouroboros form cannot be achieved.

