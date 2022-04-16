New key Xenoblade Chronicles 3 artwork provides a fresh look at some incredible visuals

Nintendo has recently updated the game page for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 with a new key artwork, which provides a fresh look at some incredible visuals that players can expect when the title goes live in September 2022.

While the images were uploaded to the game page, many in the community felt that this was an error on the part of Nintendo, and they shared the official and new key artwork by accident.

The supposed error was pointed out by a lot of fans after they caught wind of it and shared it across all social media platforms. While the visuals do look stunning, it’s not exactly certain if this is going to be the official artwork.

Monolith Software is yet to provide fans with an official statement regarding the matter, and the community will have to wait a bit longer to learn more about the upcoming title.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is all set to have its official launch in September 2022

⛩MB⛩ (Composer/作曲家) @MBgov1133 I think Nintendo of America did a goof, they might've accidentally uploaded new key art to the Xenoblade 3 website I think Nintendo of America did a goof, they might've accidentally uploaded new key art to the Xenoblade 3 website https://t.co/u63JQsm88a

Monolith Software’s upcoming action RPG has been one of the most anticipated titles by fans of the Xenoblade franchise. With the amount of success that Xenoblade Chronicles 2 garnered on Nintendo Switch, it’s not surprising to see the amount of excitement and hype that the next addition has created.

The key visuals in the game’s page shows just how breathtaking the world is going to be, and fans will be in for a treat when the title officially drops.

In Xenoblade Chronicles 3, players will be able to witness the journey of two protagonists, Noah and Mio, who will be stuck amidst a turmoil between the hostile nations of Keves and Agnus.

Apart from the two protagonists themselves, six characters who hail from the two nations will also be joining them on their journey. Monolith Software addressed the title as a grand tale with “life” as the central theme of the narrative.

Additionally, franchise fans will be able to connect the new world with the futures of both Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles 2, making it a much more immersive and nostalgic experience for them.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is expected to have its official launch in September 2022 for the Nintendo Switch. However, an exact date is yet to be announced by the developers.

