What are Fusion Arts in Xenoblade Chronicles 3?

One of Nintendo's star RPGs continues its ascent as a franchise with Xenoblade Chronicles 3, which was released on July 29, 2022 on Nintendo Switch. The JRPG furthers the popular combat system set forth by its predecessor, including the use of Battle Arts known as Fusion Arts.

As the name implies, Fusion Arts in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 require the fusion of a Combat Art and a Master Art. Considering their impressive powers, it's prudent for players to use them in battle as often and as tactfully as they can. Acquiring and using Fusion Arts will take some time, but the results are certainly well worth it.

How to use Fusion Arts in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Combat in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Image via Nintendo)

As previously stated, Fusion Arts require the combination of a Master Art and a Combat Art in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. This can be achieved by equipping both arts onto a character at the same time. Combat and Master Arts both take three art slots each, so players can create a maximum of three Fusion Art pairs per character.

Master Arts require class progression, however, which will take some time and training to acquire.

Equipping Fusion Arts

To acquire Master Arts in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, characters will have to master specific classes. Doing so will unlock the class' Master Art for further use. For example, when Noah masters the Swordfighter class, he'll gain access to Ground Beat. Once players have Master and Combat Arts available, they'll want to head to their Arts menu. Here, they can equip Master and Combat arts into their available slots. The order of the slotted Arts will change the nature of the Fusion Art. Try different combinations in order to maximize the effects of the two arts' synergies. Once the arts have been combined into a Fusion Art, players will find those are mapped to their controls during battle, typically through the use of a combination of the ZR and X buttons.

Creativity and tactful combinations are key to Fusion Arts. Furthermore, there are certain aspects worth keeping in mind for Noah. Specifically, if Noah utilizes Taion's Tactician class, he can revert back to his Swordsman class while still retaining the ability to use Tactician Arts.

It's also important to note that Master Arts will carry over even if characters change their class, meaning players can use these arts to combine with various classes' Combat Arts.

In combat, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 players can speed up their ability to use Fusion Arts by holding ZL and selecting "Fusion First." This will force the party to prioritize charging up and using Fusion Arts in a given fight.

Once they are charged, players can utilize their newly-combined Fusion Arts by holding ZR and pressing the button that corresponds with their equipped Art.

These arts come in many varieties depending on the properties of the combinations, so it's wise to pick the right Fusion Arts to suit a character.

For example, combining Attack and Healing Arts allows players to heal while dealing damage, while fusing Set Field and Buff Arts will allow gain buffs while also stacking the benefits of a Set Field Art's effect.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far