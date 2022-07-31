How to unlock Master Arts in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Master Arts are battle abilities that can inflict heavy damage on opponents in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (XC3). Arts are typically assigned to the specific class a character belongs to, and Master Arts can be selected and used in combat even if the player has changed their hero's class after their initial decision.

Every party member can use Master Arts that they have learned. Once a full party has been obtained on the Hillside Hulk mission, Master Arts become available for use.

How to gain access to Master Arts in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

The Feronnis Hulk needs to be rebooted to unlock Master Arts in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Image via Nintendo)

Players need to fight their way through the first Chapter of the XC3 story. Chapter 2 is where Master Arts can be unlocked. The standard mission known as Hillside Hulk will grant the ability.

The mission is provided to players so that they can form a full party for the first time. After it is completed, a cutscene will play, indicating that each party member can swap classes and begin using Master Arts abilities in battle.

How to complete Hillside Hulk

Hillside Hulk requires players to reboot a Feronnis Hulk. Quest markers are provided, making it an easy objective to follow, but players will have to do more than just reach a marked location to end the mission.

Here is what players need to do to complete Hillside Hulk:

Head south after receiving the mission and follow the quest marker.

Upon arrival, defeat the five Nestrand Crustips near the Feronnis Hulk.

Climb up the Ferronis Hulk and interact with the machine.

Collect Ether from the marked Ether Channels and defeat enemies along the way.

With enough Ether, go back to the Feronnis Hulk and use the Ether to reboot it.

Open the containers to acquire some items and interact with the Fabricator to complete Hillside Hulk.

A tip window will open, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 players will be told how to change a character's class and access the Master Arts available for each party member.

How to use Master Arts in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Stealth @Stealth40k Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has a gameplay system similar to Final Fantasy V.



Once you master a class and move to a new one, you can retain arts from that class to use with your new one.



That unlocks fusion arts, which lets you use two arts from different classes at the same time! Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has a gameplay system similar to Final Fantasy V.Once you master a class and move to a new one, you can retain arts from that class to use with your new one. That unlocks fusion arts, which lets you use two arts from different classes at the same time! https://t.co/S6WgiP6Imu

Fighting battles will give players class points. Class points can be used to raise the mastery level of whatever class they are using. When this level hits a certain point, the Master Arts special attack for that class will become available.

Three Master Arts are available per character, but the second and third are locked until level 20 and level 40, respectively. They can all be used when a class that the Master Art is a part of is not equipped.

The Trails Doctor @Didact343

Being able to switch characters on the fly, change their class, using combos into arts into fusion arts into master arts...

It is SO good. 🤤🤤🤤

#XenobladeChronicles3 I'm starting to get used to the combat in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and start to unlock it's depth.Being able to switch characters on the fly, change their class, using combos into arts into fusion arts into master arts...It is SO good. 🤤🤤🤤 I'm starting to get used to the combat in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and start to unlock it's depth.Being able to switch characters on the fly, change their class, using combos into arts into fusion arts into master arts...It is SO good. 🤤🤤🤤#XenobladeChronicles3 https://t.co/Ulo5Hc7170

The skills are activated by using the directional pad and can be seen with a new menu in the lower-left corner during combat. It is a great way for players to build customized classes that fit their playstyle.

An important thing to note is that Master Arts will be performed with the weapon belonging to the class the Art comes from. The skill will also use that weapon's statistics during the strike.

