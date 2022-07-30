How to fast travel in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Some players may want to traverse the world of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 to add to their play time, but the game allows those in a hurry to fast travel.

In-game, it is known as "Skip Travel". This feature lets players select a point of interest and make their way there through a simple loading screen rather than having to venture through the map on foot.

There are plenty of things to see and do for those players who want to soak up the beauty of the latest Nintendo Switch title. Those who want to speed things up, however, can unlock Skip Travel and select a landmark to warp to.

How to unlock fast travel in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Finding a location that allows fast travel is the one way to unlock it (Image via Nintendo)

Players will need to unlock the ability to fast travel before they can perform the action. It doesn't require any specific objectives or missions. Rather, players just need to find some locations.

There are multiple areas in the game that allow players to fast travel to them. After coming across a point of interest once, players can return there with the Skip Travel feature.

This means playing a bit of the story before the option becomes available. It won't take too long for an important location to be visited by the heroes in XC3, with each new place unlocking the means of fast travel to it.

How to Skip Travel in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

The map allows players to Skip Travel (Image via Nintendo)

There are five types of areas that fast travel is allowed in. Players just have to make sure they aren't actively engaged in combat, and the game will sometimes lock the feature during important parts of the story.

Here are the types of locations that allow Skip Travel:

Landmarks : These are the most common Skip Travel points in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. The world of Aionios is huge and has several Landmarks to find. Players will stumble across them in their routine travels.

: These are the most common Skip Travel points in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. The world of Aionios is huge and has several Landmarks to find. Players will stumble across them in their routine travels. Rest Spots : Rest Spots are camps that allow players to craft, cook, access their party, and many other functions. They are marked by smoke coming from a abandoned fires.

: Rest Spots are camps that allow players to craft, cook, access their party, and many other functions. They are marked by smoke coming from a abandoned fires. Named Graves : Once a Uniqe Monster is defeated, a Named Grave will appear in the location. These world bosses will have a statue that marks their demise and players can Skip Travel to them.

: Once a Uniqe Monster is defeated, a Named Grave will appear in the location. These world bosses will have a statue that marks their demise and players can Skip Travel to them. Colonies : Colonies are the towns found throughout Aionios. They contain plenty of activities to do and will be unlocked as a Skip Travel point when visited.

: Colonies are the towns found throughout Aionios. They contain plenty of activities to do and will be unlocked as a Skip Travel point when visited. Secret Areas: Secret Areas are just like landmarks in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. The main difference is that they are extremely hard to find. Doing so will make them a Skip Travel point, though, so it is important for players to search high and low.

When fast travel is needed, just head to the main menu, open the map, and select the place to Skip Travel to. Press the Skip Travel button and the game will make the journey to that location less time consuming.

