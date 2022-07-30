How to level up quickly in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is the latest JRPG from venerable developer Monolith Soft to drop on the Nintendo Switch. Switch fans have a love/hate relationship with the genre, but there's a huge hardcore fanbase for these hit anime-inspired sci-fi games.

After the success of the first two Xenoblade titles, the third has some huge shoes to fill. Fans seem happy with this new entry into the franchise, as it maintains the tradition of expansive open worlds and long runtimes. With over 100 hours to go through, players will want to know how to quickly get more powerful.

Leveling up through combat in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica Two fates, a common destiny. The timestamp is the key to unlocking the mirrored preview of this #XenobladeChronicles3 trailer. Two fates, a common destiny. The timestamp is the key to unlocking the mirrored preview of this #XenobladeChronicles3 trailer. https://t.co/1x3oYWhcEC

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is a classic JRPG that divides its time between its unique combat system and exploring the world. The most common way to level up in the game is by picking specific targets and taking on tough combat challenges.

Obviously, any player will level up by completing the main and side quests of the game. Hit every side quest along the way to keep pace with the average player level, but to go beyond that, they will have to grind.

Hunt through every area, including the starting area, for enemy mobs marked with a blue symbol over their level. Those are elite mobs, which will provide a much greater challenge in exchange for more Experience Points. Take these on frequently to level up fast.

If players manage to beat the elite mobs without losing any of their party members in the fight, they'll get a huge bonus. A perfect run will pay out 250% additional experience, as well as 300% more class points, and 350% extra gold.

In addition, players can take on Unique Monsters, who function like world bosses. These powerful foes can wipe the party with a single attack if the player isn't ready, so be prepared for a difficult fight.

Beating a Unique Monster drops a ton of Experience Points, but players can abuse this feature repeatedly. A huge gravestone will sit in the beast's place and they can interact with it to fight again. Players can rack up the same rewards repeatedly and come away with plenty of level-ups.

Leveling up through exploration in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 offers more than battle to keep players engaged. There's a huge world to wander around and make new discoveries that will pay off experience.

Every time a player stumbles onto a new area, landmark, or zone, they'll get some XP. This encourages them to wander into the open world and gain rewards for exploration.

In addition, the game features several collectibles. Every item picked will provide a small bunch of experience, but these add up fast.

Players can easily wander every square inch of the game map and come away with plenty of experience. This won't be as profitable as fighting, but it carries much less risk.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has captured the joy of the fanbase once again. Players can increase their level quickly through fighting or exploration.

