How to find Feronnis Hulks in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

A Feronnis Hulk is a massive machine that once kept colonies up and running in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

The Feronnis machines power every Colony in the world of Aionios. When they stop working, the Flame Clock that keeps them operating will run out, and the Colony will soon be in shambles.

Players will be able to spot Feronnis Hulks from a distance in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. They are noted for their gigantic metal mechanisms that are more than likely rusted and the ruins that surround them.

How to locate a Feronnis Hulk in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Finding a Feronnis Hulk isn't hard at all. Players just need to survey the surrounding area, especially locations that are far away. The Hulks are very easy to spot because of their size.

This is a working Feronnis Hulk with a lit Flame Clock (Image via Nintendo)

Feronnis Hulks are typically at the forefront of the Colony that they power or that they once powered. Players will be given an in-game tip that one is nearby if it can't be spotted as well.

Ruins and rusted metal might not always be immediately visible. If one is in sight and a player isn't sure that they're looking at a Feronnis Hulk, a party member will mention it is nearby.

How to turn on a Feronnis Hulk in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

One objective players will need to accomplish in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is to reboot the Feronnis Hulks they find that are no longer powered by the Flame Clock across Aionios.

These shut down Hulks have been overtaken by wildlife. The Colonies the Hulks once kept the lights on for are now home to dangerous creatures and a mess of plant life.

A look at a Fabricator at a rebooted Hulk in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Image via Nintendo)

Here's how players can get Feronnis Hulk up and running again after finding one:

Initiate a battle and defeat every creature inside the Feronnis Hulk and the abandoned Colony

A number appears on the top right of the game's screen telling players how many creatures are left to fight

Target the weaker monsters first as each group contains an Elite level monster that can be hard to deal with if lower level monsters are being a nuisance

After clearing the area, use an Ether Cylinder to power up the Feronnis Hulk

Ether Cylinders can be harvested from Ether Channels hiddne across the open world

The Feronnis Hulk will now be rebooted and its location will turn into a Rest Stop, which acts as a Skip Travel point

Every Feronnis Hulk has several containers with rare and legendary items that players can loot. There is also a Fabricator that can be used once the machine is running once again.

Players can spend money at the Fabricator to obtain materials that aren't typically found elsewhere. The items available are based on the specialties of the region the Hulk is found in.

Be sure to be on the lookout for the massive rusted machines. They are a surefire way for Xenoblade Chronicle 3 players to acquire some of the most powerful items and gear in the game.

