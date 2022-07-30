Every class available in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 takes all of the elements of Monolith Soft's other blockbuster JRPGs and elevates them to a new level. Hardcore fans will get lost in the world of Aionios while newcomers enjoy the unique combat, exploration and conversation of this franchise.

The game features a huge party of adventurers who can take on the monsters of the new world together. Players can switch classes between their massive party and gain new ones by adding members to the team. The main character has a few, but there are many beyond the player's character.

Player Classes in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 players are dealing with one main character and a host of party members. The central character, Noah, is the player's insert who serves as the primary avatar. He has six equippable classes that a player can swap through:

Swordfighter : Noah's default class is a simple close-range powerhouse. It's well-rounded and fit to serve the game's many newcomers. Simple, easy to use, and effective, feel free to fall back on the classics.

: Noah's default class is a simple close-range powerhouse. It's well-rounded and fit to serve the game's many newcomers. Simple, easy to use, and effective, feel free to fall back on the classics. Zephyr : Mio's starting class is the baseline defender class that turns its user into a mobile tank. This class is great at dodging and countering incoming damage, making it great at survival.

: Mio's starting class is the baseline defender class that turns its user into a mobile tank. This class is great at dodging and countering incoming damage, making it great at survival. Medic Gunner: Eunie's first class allows her to heal her allies' wounds with the strongest salves in the game. This one's uncomplicated, it just quickly saves allies from death.

Eunie's first class allows her to heal her allies' wounds with the strongest salves in the game. This one's uncomplicated, it just quickly saves allies from death. Tactician : Taion's opening class features a variety of helpful buffs and debuffs. While this class is less impressive when it comes to healing damage, it can strengthen and weaken enough to change the flow of battle.

: Taion's opening class features a variety of helpful buffs and debuffs. While this class is less impressive when it comes to healing damage, it can strengthen and weaken enough to change the flow of battle. Heavy Guard: Lanz's starting class is a more pure tank. Just stand in place and block with wild abandon. This class draws aggro and eats whatever foes throw at it.

Lanz's starting class is a more pure tank. Just stand in place and block with wild abandon. This class draws aggro and eats whatever foes throw at it. Ogre: The final player class is Sena's default, and it's a slow-but-powerful crushing attacker. It's one of the highest damaging classes in the game, but it sacrifices speed to make it happen.

Hero classes in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 also has classes that remain locked to fellow heroes. While the central player character might not have these options, they can still be switched across teammates.

Incursor : Dealing massive critical hit damage and ramping up luck makes this class a bit random, but extremely deadly in the right circumstances.

: Dealing massive critical hit damage and ramping up luck makes this class a bit random, but extremely deadly in the right circumstances. Guardian Commander: Where the other tanks lack in damage, this class carries a sword to deal huge slashes alongside its powerful shield.

Where the other tanks lack in damage, this class carries a sword to deal huge slashes alongside its powerful shield. War Medic: Bizarrely, this is the medic class with a big gun. This allows players to blast enemies while healing and buffing allies.

Bizarrely, this is the medic class with a big gun. This allows players to blast enemies while healing and buffing allies. Yumsmith: This attacking class uses an enemy's weakness against them with targeted attacks. It's harder to use but deals great damage.

This attacking class uses an enemy's weakness against them with targeted attacks. It's harder to use but deals great damage. Lone Exile: Defending allies with their body are this class's bread and butter. It can bait foes to soak up their damage.

Defending allies with their body are this class's bread and butter. It can bait foes to soak up their damage. Full Metal Jaguar: This is the only great long-range attacker class. With an arsenal and several drones, players can kill from a distance.

This is the only great long-range attacker class. With an arsenal and several drones, players can kill from a distance. Signifier: Weaponizing the battle standard makes this class a killer who also applies great buffs.

Weaponizing the battle standard makes this class a killer who also applies great buffs. Stalker: The stealth class snipes targets from a distance and sneaks up on foes.

These many classes join the player's Xenoblade Chronicles 3 team with every new ally. Just recruit every new fighter to get all of the unique styles and find out what works best.

