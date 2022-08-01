How to find Fire-Fighting Hydrojet in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

The Fire-Fighting Hydrojet is a hard-to-find item that players may need to collect in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

There are a ton of items scattered across Aionios that can help one in battle, resolve quests or finish a set of collectibles. In that regard, the Fire-Fighting Hydrojet is essential to finish off the Collectopaedia Cards for Shillshill.

Though it may be difficult to come across, players can breathe a sigh of relief knowing there are multiple methods to obtain it. One is free while the other will cost just a bit of currency.

How to obtain the Fire-Fighting Hydrojet in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Players aren't guaranteed to find the Fire-Fighting Hydrojet in a certain location, but a thorough search will certainly fulfill that endeavor. It depends on what parts of the game have been given intense focus.

If players are scrupulous adventurers and like to explore every nook and cranny the world has to offer, they may discover it quicker and avoid relying on their luck with the Fabricator.

Method one

Head to this location on the map to find the container (Image via Nintendo)

The first method can be the easiest or the most time-consuming depending on how lucky players get. There are a handful of containers spread throughout the Aetia region that may contain the Fire-Fighting Hydrojet.

One notable container is right outside of Colony 9 and many have found their Fire-Fighting Hydrojet there. It can be accessed shortly after players reach the Colony in Chapter 3 of Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

The story will inform them of more trouble occurring near the Colony. Before entering, head northwest to find a container in the hills.

It is recommended that players have their party members over level 20 while scouting out the area so they can withstand the dangers of the location. If it isn't in that container, they will have to hunt for other ones.

Method two

Utilize the Fabricator for a potential Fire-Fighting Hydrojet drop (Image via Nintendo)

The second method requires players to reboot a Feronnis Hulk. Here's how to do that:

Clear the area of enemy creatures near the Feronnis Hulk

Use an Ether Cylinder harvested from Ether Channels to power up the Feronnis Hulk

It then becomes a Rest Spot that players can stop out to gather materials and upgrade their party

Feronnis machines power the Colonies in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. They can easily be spotted due to their massive size and rusted metal appearance with an abandoned Colony nearby.

Rebooting a Feronnis Hulk in the Aetia region may net a Fire-Fighting Hydrojet. Players can open containers and use the Fabricator once the Hulk is reactivated.

Although the Fabricator requires money to be used, it is packed with highly valuable gear, items, and materials. There's a good chance the Fire-Fighting Hydrojet will be one of those items found within.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far