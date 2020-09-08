Hacking isn't as prominent in Fortnite as it once was. Cheaters and hackers of all kinds used to run rampant in the game's early stages and up until last year. They still exist, but there are far more measures to stop them now.

However, we can all still look back at once was in Fortnite. Videos of hackers getting caught live on stream never gets old, and we'll always have those. They're all entertaining in their own way, but some more so than others.

Top 5 hacking moments in Fortnite caught live on stream

#5 - Aimbot against Daequan

(Image Credit: Youtube Top5Gaming)

After being taken out by a default skin character with 15 kills, TSM Daequan continued to spectate the player along with his stream. The hacker eventually takes out an infantry rifle and begins hitting every shot against the rest of the server.

The player was already suspected to be hacking, but the endless hail of head shots against players in the air was telling enough. The hacker ended with 26 kills, but was banned from Fortnite after that game.

#4 - Cloakzy Spectates

(Image Credit: Youtube Doyly)

In a similar fashion, Cloakzy gets eliminated by a default Fortnite skin player with suspicious aim. Both the stream and Cloakzy spectate the hacker as he goes on a rampage with a minigun.

With no shame, the Fortnite hacker snaps between multiple targets and hits almost every shot with a hip fire minigun. Cloakzy's face says it all as each minigun bullet finds a target with no hesitation in between players. That hacker won the game with 27 kills

#3 - Alypop's team is downed

(Image Credit: Youtube Top5Gaming)

In a rare but satisfying Fortnite clip, Alypop caught a hacker live on stream who was clearly cheating and was even banned in the act. Alypop and her team were healing by a campfire when two of them were promptly downed. The hacker was on a hillside, taking them down with impossibly accurate pistol shots to the head.

Before they could figure out what was going on, the kill feed read, "levooh was struck by the banhammer." In the clip you can see the hacker's items falling from the hill as they are removed from the game and Fortnite overall.

#2 - TimTheTatman caught in the storm

(Image Credit: Youtube Doyly)

Timthetatman, Symfuhny, and Ghost Bizzle were playing a trios game of Fortnite when they ran into a player who didn't miss. Bizzle is the first to go down when all 3 of them rift into the sky, and he is hit with every shot. Symfuhny goes down with him just seconds later.

TimTheTatman is the last one alive but he's caught in the storm. He uses a shadow bomb to get the edge, but the hacker managers to kill him instantly. The name of the hacker said it all, as you can see above.

#1 - CouRageJD defeats a hacker

(Image Credit: Youtube Doyly)

CouRageJD and Cizzorz were playing in a duos match when they notice another duo towards the end circles blatantly cheating. Courage manages to take one out from a distance, whose happens to be named "IHACKFORFUNXDR."

When the hacker is knocked, the streamer duo charge the hacker's teammate and they don't go easy on their attacks. Eventually, an opening is created and CouRageJD gets a clean head shot on the teammate for a satisfying win.