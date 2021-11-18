Every safe house location in Far Cry 6 Vaas: Insanity

Far Cry 6 is delivering some great post-launch content, including a villain-themed DLC starting with Vaas Montenegro.

In the DLC, named Vaas: Insanity, gamers will play as Vaas Montenegro, a man with the goal of escaping the deadly confines of his own mind. Every time Vaas dies, he grows weaker and loses his belongings, such as weapons and cash.

This has players clamoring for a safe house in the Far Cry 6 DLC. In a safe house, one can buy upgrades and stash some of their goods. Gamers can find one near the beach, the volcano, and in the jungle.

Where to find every safe house in Far Cry 6 Vaas: Insanity

A player approaching a safe house as Vaas. (Image via Ubisoft)

There are three total safe houses in Far Cry 6 Vaas: Insanity. Players must fight their way to them, but it will be well-worth the effort. They aren't difficult to find. It's only difficult to survive the mind of Vaas Montenegro.

Head to your map in the pause menu, and the legend will show all of these safe houses. They're marked with a green square and a small house icon within that square.

The Far Cry 6 Vaas: Insanity map. (Image via Ubisoft)

Each safe house will see players take on a series of enemies, with the final boss being the protagonist of Far Cry 3, Jason Brody. He came back to Far Cry 6 in this DLC to cause his rival some trouble.

If players can successfully defeat these enemies and clear the safe house, they'll be able to quit the game inside and retain all of their inventory. The only progress lost will be current mission progress, if it hasn't been completed before.

Vaas sneaking up on Jason Brody in Far Cry 6. (Image via Ubisoft)

Looking back at the map now, the top safe house is the beach house. The one to the right is in the jungle and the one at the bottom of the map is the volcano safe house.

At the beach house, Jason Brody will have an AR. At the jungle house, he'll have a sniper. Lastly, at the volcano house, one will encounter the rival with a flamethrower. Keep that in mind before clearing and locating them in this Far Cry 6 DLC.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider