Far Cry 6 PC requirements: What are the minimum and recommended hardware requirements for the game?

Far Cry 6 comes out on October 7 this year, and will take fans to the country of Yara based in the Caribbean. Just like previous Far Cry titles, this game also brings an antagonist that players will remember for years to come.

The latest Far Cry title features Dani Rojas, the protagonist set to start a revolution against the El Presidente aka Anton Castillo. However, to experience the beautiful island of Yara and its story, players must first meet the system requirements.

Starting with the minimum to recommend requirements with ray tracing on and off, this article will give the players all the information that they will need to run Far Cry 6 on their systems.

PC System requirements for Far Cry 6

Minimum Far Cry 6 system requirements: 1080p, 30 FPS (Ray tracing: OFF)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 @3.3 GHz/ Intel i5-4460 @3.2GHz

AMD Ryzen 3 1200 @3.3 GHz/ Intel i5-4460 @3.2GHz GPU: AMD RX 460 4GB/ Nvidia GTX 960 4GB

AMD RX 460 4GB/ Nvidia GTX 960 4GB RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Storage: 60 GB HDD/SDD(recommened)

Recommened Far Cry 6 system requirements: 1080p, 60 FPS (Ray tracing: OFF)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X @3.8 GHz/ Intel i7-7700 @3.6GHz

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X @3.8 GHz/ Intel i7-7700 @3.6GHz GPU: AMD RX VEGA-64 8GB/ Nvidia GTX 1080 8GB

AMD RX VEGA-64 8GB/ Nvidia GTX 1080 8GB RAM: 16 GB

16 GB Storage: 60 GB HDD/SDD(recommened)

Recommened Far Cry 6 system requirements: 1440p, 60 FPS (Ray tracing: OFF)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X @3.8 GHz/ Intel i5-9700 @3.6GHz

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X @3.8 GHz/ Intel i5-9700 @3.6GHz GPU: AMD RX 5700XT 8GB/ Nvidia RTX 2070 8GB

AMD RX 5700XT 8GB/ Nvidia RTX 2070 8GB RAM: 16 GB

16 GB Storage: 60 GB HDD/SDD(recommened) + 37 GB for HD textures

Recommened Far Cry 6 system requirements: 1440p, 60 FPS (Ray tracing: ON)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X @3.7 GHz/ Intel i5-10600 @4.1GHz

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X @3.7 GHz/ Intel i5-10600 @4.1GHz GPU: AMD RX 6900XT 16GB/ Nvidia RTX 3070 8GB

AMD RX 6900XT 16GB/ Nvidia RTX 3070 8GB RAM: 16 GB

16 GB Storage: 60 GB HDD/SDD(recommened) + 37 GB for HD textures

Recommened Far Cry 6 system requirements: 4K, 30 FPS (Ray tracing: ON)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X @3.7 GHz/ Intel i7-10700 @3.8GHz

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X @3.7 GHz/ Intel i7-10700 @3.8GHz GPU: AMD RX 6800 16GB/ Nvidia RTX 3080 10GB

AMD RX 6800 16GB/ Nvidia RTX 3080 10GB RAM: 16 GB

16 GB Storage: 60 GB HDD/SDD(recommened) + 37 GB for HD textures

