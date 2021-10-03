6 things to know before playing Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6, the sixth mainline installment in the Far Cry franchise, takes the players to the tropical nation of Yara, where they must fight and liberate the country from the dictator Anton Castillo.

The Far Cry series has established itself as one of Ubisoft’s flagship titles. Created by Crytek as a demo for their then-new Cry engine, the series has since been developed by Ubisoft's internal studios on their in-house Dunia engine.

Far Cry 6 is all set to be released on October 7 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, and Windows PC via Ubisoft Connect and Epis Games Store.

Things to know before playing Far Cry 6

1) The exotic adventure of Far Cry

The Far Cry series takes players to an open-world remote location where they face a militant group and take them down. From the Himalayas in Kyrat to the Rook Islands to Hope County, Montana, the series has taken the players to many amazing locations, and the upcoming entry is no exception.

Far Cry 6 takes the player to Yara, a Caribbean island nation stuck in time, inspired by Cuba.

2) Esperanza and the República de Yara

Yara is undoubtedly a unique location for players to explore. The massive island nation is the most extensive map in the Far Cry series yet. For the first time, Far Cry is introducing a proper city in Esperanza, the capital city of Yara. There are guerrilla paths for the players to follow. Anton Castillo rules the country of Yara.

3) Giancarlo Esposito is Antón Castillo

One of Far Cry’s signature is its astounding antagonists. From Vaas Montenegro in Far Cry 3 to Pagan Min in Far Cry 4 to Joseph Seed in Far Cry 5, the series has portrayed some of the best antagonists in video game history.

The antagonist of Far Cry 6 is the dictator of Yara, Anton Castillo, who Giancarlo Esposito portrays. Given his notable roles as Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, he is arguably the best actor to portray an antagonist. Esposito also played Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian.

4) The resolver way

Far Cry 6 is all about liberating Yara by becoming a guerrilla fighter. As such, the protagonist Dani must learn the resolver way to build up her arsenal. It’s reminiscent of Far Cry New Dawn using regular items as weapon attachments. But unlike New Dawn, Far Cry 6 gives players the option to individually customize the weapon instead of just leveling up to push the numbers by a few decimals.

The resolver way also lets Dani build a backpack that can act as an ultimate weapon, such as launching a barrage of missiles or spreading fire all around.

5) No map editor or arcade

One major thing that will be missing from Far Cry 6 is the arcade mode and map editor. This mode allows players to create custom maps with custom objectives freely. It was a lot of fun and let the players come back to the title.

Players used Far Cry 5’s arcade mode to recreate amazing games, from Goldeneye 007 to the two Project IGI games. In an official statement, the developers mentioned that they decided not to create an arcade mode to focus totally on the story. While that is a good thing and will undoubtedly deliver a top-notch story, the loss of arcade mode will certainly be felt.

6) Post-launch content featuring Vaas, Pagan, and Seed

Far Cry has had some top-notch post-launch content, from Escape from Durgesh Prison and Valley of the Yeti to three over-the-top campaigns in Far Cry 5 season pass. Far Cry 6 is pushing the boundary in regards to post-launch content.

Not only will it feature smaller campaigns with personalities such as Danny Trejo, but players will play as the antagonists of previous installments for the first time. Vaas Montenegro from Far Cry 3, Pagan Min from Far Cry 4, and Joseph Seed from Far Cry 5 will each receive an expansion that’ll possibly tell their side of the story.

Far Cry 6 is certainly shaping up to be one of the biggest titles of this fall season, and it is due to be released on October 7 for all major platforms.

