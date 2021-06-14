Far Cry 6: Resolver new gameplay trailer revealed 

Ubisoft revealed the new gameplay trailer for Far Cry 6: Resolver during the Summer Game Fest today.

On June 13th, Ubisoft revealed the opening cinematic of Far Cry 6 at the Ubisoft Forward event. Since then fans have been eagerly waiting for the new gameplay trailer.

Finally, Ubisoft released the new gameplay video during the Xbox + Bethesda Games Showcases in the Summer Game Fest.

New gameplay trailer details of Far Cry 6: Resolver

Far Cry 6 is set in a location called Yara, a fictional Caribbean island that has been heavily inspired by Cuba.

In the recently revealed cinematic trailer, the protagonists of the game are seen trying to escape in a boat from the clutches of Anton Castillo, the ruler of Yara. Diego, the thirteen-year-old son of Anton Castillo, also joined them without revealing his actual identity. Diego wanted to put an end to his father's torture.

However, Anton Castillo came to know about Diego's plan and appeared along with his guards on the boat. One of the Castillo’s guards shoots an older woman who was shouting, "Sick tyrant! You have poisoned Yara! You have poisoned your son!" After that, the light fades in the lower deck of the boat, and the sound of multiple gunshots is heard.

The cinematic trailer sketches out Anton Castillo’s villainous character at the very start of the game and also portrays the relationship between Diego and Anton Castillo.

Escape isn't an option from Yara. Watch as @quiethandfilms plays the most powerful #FarCry villain yet. #UbiForward — Far Cry 6 (@FarCrygame) June 12, 2021

In the new gameplay trailer, Dani, one of the the protagonists of the game, was seen taking revenge against Anton Castillo. Dani was trained by Juan, the architect of revolution. The new Far Cry 6 mission will be known as Far Cry 6: Resolver. At the end of the trailer Dani is seen saying to Juan, "I like how your Resolver Juan!"

Watch new #FarCry6 gameplay from the @Xbox Conference. Take down enemies with the help of a rooster Fang for Hire, resolver weapons, and customizable backpacks. — Far Cry 6 (@FarCrygame) June 13, 2021

Far Cry 6: Resolver will be available on October 7th, on PlayStation 4, Amazon Luna, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Google Stadia, and Microsoft Windows.

