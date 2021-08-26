Far Cry 6 unveils new story trailers, taking a look at the life on Yara

The Far Cry series is popular for its unique and memorable antagonists introduced throughout the franchise. With Far Cry 6, Ubisoft brings another story featuring one such antagonist.

Far Cry is an action-survival game developed by Ubisoft and has received lot of attention back in 2012 with Far Cry 3. What made the game so memorable was the antagonist of the game, Vaas, played by Michael Mando, making it one of the most successful Far Cry games ever, made by Ubisoft. Pagan Min and Joseph Seed, from later games, are also fan favorites.

It is hard to find an antagonist in Far Cry who does not make the players question their own morality and ideologies. And with Far Cry 6, Ubisoft brings Anton Castillo, the President of Yara, and he comes with the same aura as previous antagonists.

Far Cry 6 starring Giancarlo Esposito comes out in October 2021

Whenever the “the definition of insanity” is asked, the first that comes to anyone’s mind would be the freaky island leader, Vaas. Because of his peculiar style, the famous antagonist from Far Cry 3 is loved by millions.

Anton Castillo, the antagonist played by Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito (Image via Ubisoft)

In Far Cry 6, the franchise introduces players to the same freaky experience, but this time the antagonist is Anton Castillo played by Giancarlo Esposito. The actor, from both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, took the internet by storm when the trailer for Far Cry 6 was first released.

At Gamescom 2021, Ubisoft reveals the official story trailer for Far Cry 6. The trailer features Anton Castillo, his son Diego, and the protagonist Dani Rojas. The story will revolve around the fight between Castillo’s empire under dictatorship and the guerilla revolutionists led by Dani.

The trailer also shows Viviro, which is an effective treatment for cancer; but according to Castillo, that also comes at a cost.

Dani Rojas, the main protagonist of Far Cry 6 (Image via Ubisoft)

The players will be playing female protagonist Dani Rojas and live the modern-day guerilla revolution in Yara. Like previous games, Far Cry 6 also provides the usual adrenaline-rushing and chaotic experience along with new weapons and gadgets for players to enjoy.

Far Cry 6 is coming out later this year on October 7, 2021. The game will be available on platforms like Amazon Luna, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, and PC.

