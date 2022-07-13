Jane Goodall Barbie doll: Where to buy, price and all you need to know

English primatologist Jane Goodall is getting a Barbie in her likeness as an homage to her landmark contribution in the wildlife arena.

As per People Magazine, the American toy-making company Mattel released the doll on Tuesday, July 12, two days before World Chimpanzee Day, which is celebrated on July 14.

The company stated that the 88-year-old conservationist's doll is manufactured with 90 percent recycled plastic, in an effort to not pollute the ocean.

Goodall's plastic figurine is seen donning a khaki shirt and shorts, with a blue notebook in her right hand. The look is completed with a golden watch and a pair of binoculars hanging around her neck. The doll will be accompanied with a replica of David Greybeard, the first male chimpanzee Goodal befriended and looked after at Gombe National Park, Tanzania.

All you need to know about Jane Goodall's Barbie Doll

Jane Goodall-inspired Barbie doll was released on July 12 on Mattel's website. It is currently priced at $35.

Honoring Goodall and describing the series, the site states:

"The Barbie Inspiring Women Series pays tribute to incredible heroines of their time; courageous women who took risks, changed rules, and paved the way for generations of girls to dream bigger than ever before."

It continues:

"Recognizing decades of dedication, ground-breaking research, and heroic achievements as a conservationist, animal behavior expert, and activist, Barbie honors Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and UN Messenger of Peace, with a collectible doll made from recycled plastic."

Designed by Carlyle Nuera, the site details that the figurine is made from "a minimum of 90% recycled plastic," except for the doll's head, hair and co-figurine chimpanzee.

In an official statement, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie and Dolls Lisa McKnight said that the company hopes to "inspire girls to learn more about green careers, how they can protect the planet, and act out sustainable stories in their doll play."

Jane Goodall is delighted by Mattel's initiative

While speaking to People Magazine, Goodall said that she has long hoped to see herself as a doll and wants to inspire little girls with it.

"So many people know about Jane because I'm in their school textbooks, and they learn about me at school. So I think they'll be thrilled to be given a Barbie Jane."

The conservationist also revealed that her environment-friendly doll will urge little girls to think away from gender norms.

"The Barbie dolls originally, the ones I saw my little girls playing with, they were very girly. And I thought, 'Well, we want to change that!'"

The Goodall Barbie and her chimpanzee companion are inspired by the primatologist's research journey in Africa in the '60s, where she aimed to understand the behavior and emotions of chimpanzees.

Jane Goodall is one of many women whom Mattel has honored in the form of a collectible item. The series, titled Barbie's Inspiring Women, has previously made figurines inspired by Helen Keller, Dr. Maya Angelou, Eleanor Roosevelt and Ida B. Wells.

