Lakeith Stanfield stuns in lace stockings and high heels in Replica Magazine photoshoot, sends fans into a frenzy

Lakeith Stanfield recently took the internet by storm after donning lace stockings and high heels for his Replica Magazine cover's photoshoot. The Get Out star took to Instagram to share a photo from the feature.

In the photo, the 30-year-old can be seen posing next to a dresser wearing a black shirt, black suit and matching shorts. The actor also flaunted his black lace stockings and high heel shoes in the picture.

Speaking to the publication, The Harder They Fall actor shared that his outlook was to approach everything as if it was the last day of his life:

"I approach everything as if it’s my last day on earth. 100 percent ambition and preparation meets decades of soul searching and spirit reaping."

The quote was further shared by the magazine on Instagram. Stanfield’s photoshoot left several fans impressed and many praised the actor for his gender-bending choice of dressing.

Twitter reacts to Lakeith Stanfield’s Replica Magazine cover

Several social media users took to Twitter to share their reactions to the actor’s dressing style and his photographs.

BreanaRenae @BreanaRenaeee Okay but I love these photos of LaKeith Stanfield. Can’t wait for the entire shoot! 🤎 Okay but I love these photos of LaKeith Stanfield. Can’t wait for the entire shoot! 🤎😂 https://t.co/7q219npD6i

india ysabel @indiaysabel Black men embracing femininity is so important. LaKeith Stanfield looks amazing. Period. Black men embracing femininity is so important. LaKeith Stanfield looks amazing. Period. https://t.co/0kavxIxOPX

flooding a basment near you 🍪 @cookieekawaii



I like men who dare to be different. the photo shoot LaKeith Stanfield just did isI like men who dare to be different. the photo shoot LaKeith Stanfield just did is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 I like men who dare to be different. https://t.co/UrLt5CWRPs

Rachel @ThisHeartVoyage Have y’all peeped the fire LaKeith Stanfield posted on IG today? The hair and the legs. The serve. Okay, we see you Have y’all peeped the fire LaKeith Stanfield posted on IG today? The hair and the legs. The serve. Okay, we see you 👀

Nkadi__B @nkadi_b 🏾 🏾 🏾 #ReplicaManMagazine LaKeith Stanfield came through with the looks chile , definitely served LaKeith Stanfield came through with the looks chile , definitely served 🔥🔥🔥👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾 #ReplicaManMagazine https://t.co/gGzVTTJLXB

Lakeith Stanfield has earned considerable recognition in Hollywood ever since making his feature film debut in 2013’s Short Term 12. He went on to appear in a string of successful projects, including Straight Outta Compton, Selma, Get Out, Uncut Gems, Knives Out, Crown Heights and Sorry To Bother You, amongst others.

The actor also earned an Oscar nomination for playing the role of Billy O’Neal in the 2021 biographical drama Judas and the Black Messiah and received the Black Reel Award for Television for his work in the FX series Atlanta.

Photographed by Justin French, Stanfield’s magazine covers come ahead of the season premiere of his show, Atlanta. The third season of the show is set to air on March 24, 2022.

Who is Lakeith Stanfield dating?

Lakeith Stanfield was rumored to be in a relationship with Xosha Roquemore (Image via Dan MacMedan/Getty Images)

While Lakeith Stanfield has been making news for his professional endeavors, he has mostly kept his private life out of the public eye. The artist has been rumored to be in a relationship with Precious actress Xosha Roquemore in the past, but it is not known if the duo are currently together.

The pair first sparked romance rumors in 2015 and made their red carpet debut at the Straight Outta Compton premiere. They reportedly welcomed their first child together in 2017. That same year, Stanfield told Vulture that he did not want to talk about his personal life in public.

In 2020, Stanfield released a song under the alias HTIEKAL and reportedly used a photo with Roquemore as its cover image. The Hollywood Reporter noted that the couple possibly quarantined together during the peak of the pandemic.

