"School girl outfit": Nicole Kidman's Vanity Fair cover leaves internet divided

Nicole Kidman recently appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair’s 2022 Hollywood issue and posed for a photoshoot wearing Miu Miu’s talked about spring 2022 collection featuring a one-piece top and a denim miniskirt.

The actress can be seen flaunting her abs and bare torso for her solo cover while posing alongside bright yellow gates with the backdrop of the iconic Hollywood sign. Although the cover came off as potentially striking at first glance, it eventually left the internet divided.

While some criticized the choice of outfit selected by the publication and compiled by the luxury fashion brand, others were quick to allege that Kidman’s photo was heavily edited to alter her already well-toned figure.

The actress joined Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Idris Alba, Penelope Cruz, Benedict Cumberbatch, Simu Liu, and Michaela Jae Rodriguez for the publication’s “eight spectacular covers” celebrating Hollywood stars who made remarkable contributions to the industry this year.

Fans debate over Nicole Kidman’s Vanity Fair cover photoshoot

Nicole Kidman's Vanity Fair photoshoot left the internet divided (Image via Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman earned the fifth Oscar nomination of her career for playing the role of Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s 2021 biographical drama Being the Ricardos. However, the acclaimed actress told Vanity Fair that she did not feel like a movie star despite spending three decades in Hollywood:

"I'm a little oddball. I'm in a state of just being willing to go with the flow. I'm just still in that place of going, 'I'm not quite sure what defines a movie star… I still approach acting like I've just come out of drama school."

Film Updates @FilmUpdates Idris Elba, Penélope Cruz, Kristen Stewart, Benedict Cumberbatch, Nicole Kidman, Simu Liu, Andrew Garfield and MJ Rodriguez for Vanity Fair’s 2022 Hollywood Issue Idris Elba, Penélope Cruz, Kristen Stewart, Benedict Cumberbatch, Nicole Kidman, Simu Liu, Andrew Garfield and MJ Rodriguez for Vanity Fair’s 2022 Hollywood Issue https://t.co/afSJzLukHr

Although The Hours star won hearts with her Vanity Fair interview, her cover shoot became the subject of a major online debate. Several people slammed the publication for excessively editing Kidman’s photo, while many deemed her clothing as “school girl outfit”:

nicolacoop @NicolaCoop Talk to me about the @VanityFair cover that features an infantilised Nicole Kidman - why would they put an accomplished actor & strikingly beautiful 54-year-old woman in a midriff, a micro mini & school girl outfit. Am I missing something? Talk to me about the @VanityFair cover that features an infantilised Nicole Kidman - why would they put an accomplished actor & strikingly beautiful 54-year-old woman in a midriff, a micro mini & school girl outfit. Am I missing something? https://t.co/A9NwZTIRPL

Some fans also expressed their disappointment by commenting below Vanity Fair’s Instagram post, while others presented a contradictory opinion and praised the cover. One wrote:

“She’s an accomplished actress who’s nominated for an Oscar. Why is she dressed like a school girl? Not cool.”

Another added:

“Would love to hear the concept behind this…cause I don’t get it.”

However, one fan argued:

“Haters are gonna hate! Nicole is looking amazing!”

Similar divisive sentiments were also reflected on Twitter as many users took to the platform to share their opposing opinions about Kidman’s cover:

Flav⎊ @Darveyinbed

Why the need ? Why Vanity Fair decided to ruin Nicole Kidman and Penelope Cruz with all this photoshop?Why the need ? Why Vanity Fair decided to ruin Nicole Kidman and Penelope Cruz with all this photoshop? Why the need ? 😫 https://t.co/875CMluTHR

AJ @wordsonfashion Nicole Kidman wearing THAT Miu Miu SS22 set, on the cover of Vanity Fair’s Hollywood Issue, is TOO powerful. Nicole Kidman wearing THAT Miu Miu SS22 set, on the cover of Vanity Fair’s Hollywood Issue, is TOO powerful. 🔥 https://t.co/nIbaVAvhNh

Jessica Y. Flores @jessicayflores I’m no expert but is this really bad photoshop? It looks like they drew the left oblique line in the wrong place & her left knee is facing one way while her foot is facing to the side. Nicole Kidman is beautiful and doesn’t need any of this done to her images. I just…. twitter.com/svershbow/stat… I’m no expert but is this really bad photoshop? It looks like they drew the left oblique line in the wrong place & her left knee is facing one way while her foot is facing to the side. Nicole Kidman is beautiful and doesn’t need any of this done to her images. I just…. twitter.com/svershbow/stat…

Liv Marks @OliviaLilyMarks Nicole Kidman in this Miu Miu fit is an absolute serve Nicole Kidman in this Miu Miu fit is an absolute serve https://t.co/XgJcQsJ5mD

Robert Acevedo @robertacevedo42 Some are saying this Vanity Fair cover photo of Nicole Kidman was photoshopped. I certainly hope so. Either way, they shouldn't have published it. I'm surprised someone thought this was a good idea. I thought we were past this look? Marilyn, we need you now more than ever. Some are saying this Vanity Fair cover photo of Nicole Kidman was photoshopped. I certainly hope so. Either way, they shouldn't have published it. I'm surprised someone thought this was a good idea. I thought we were past this look? Marilyn, we need you now more than ever. https://t.co/xS4uqWMBuX

Alex Labrie @alex_labrie can’t stop thinking about nicole kidman’s vanity fair cover can’t stop thinking about nicole kidman’s vanity fair cover

Gretchen Bove @g_said_that who approved the nicole kidman vanity fair cover and what did she ever do to u who approved the nicole kidman vanity fair cover and what did she ever do to u

DreaminLace @DreamInLace Nicole Kidman serving a fantastic curveball in Miu Miu! My Vanity Fair Hollywood Issue can't arrive fast enough Nicole Kidman serving a fantastic curveball in Miu Miu! My Vanity Fair Hollywood Issue can't arrive fast enough https://t.co/Qhj6UGMiXf

Miz Behavin @cherrybombaatah And I say this as someone who knows Nicole Kidman is a stunning actress, who doesn’t need insane photoshopped pictures & weird outfits to be awesome. She just is & Vanity Fair should respect that. And I say this as someone who knows Nicole Kidman is a stunning actress, who doesn’t need insane photoshopped pictures & weird outfits to be awesome. She just is & Vanity Fair should respect that. https://t.co/xxuiCyjTyM

Daniel Garcia @ddgbooks I keep seeing "fans confused by Nicole Kidman's midriff baring Vanity Fair cover."



Um, she looks great. What's so confusing about it? I keep seeing "fans confused by Nicole Kidman's midriff baring Vanity Fair cover."Um, she looks great. What's so confusing about it?

Chris Spargo @chrisonchris What part of Nicole Kidman’s already incredible body shall we over photoshop this year to convey our respect for her as an actress? What part of Nicole Kidman’s already incredible body shall we over photoshop this year to convey our respect for her as an actress? https://t.co/rbnIUqMv3H

As contradictory reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Nicole Kidman or Vanity Fair will acknowledge the divisive response to their annual Hollywood issue cover in the days to come.

The actress told the publication that she is currently in Australia to take care of her 81-year-old mother and keep her surrounded by grandchildren:

"I'm at the place where I'm being given the chance to view the world because of how close we are; my mum is giving me the chance to view the world through an 81-year-old woman's eyes.”

Kidman is set to attend the Oscars next month, which is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on Monday, March 28, 2022.

Edited by Shaheen Banu