"School girl outfit": Nicole Kidman's Vanity Fair cover leaves internet divided

Nicole Kidman recently appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair’s 2022 Hollywood issue and posed for a photoshoot wearing Miu Miu’s talked about spring 2022 collection featuring a one-piece top and a denim miniskirt.
The actress can be seen flaunting her abs and bare torso for her solo cover while posing alongside bright yellow gates with the backdrop of the iconic Hollywood sign. Although the cover came off as potentially striking at first glance, it eventually left the internet divided.
While some criticized the choice of outfit selected by the publication and compiled by the luxury fashion brand, others were quick to allege that Kidman’s photo was heavily edited to alter her already well-toned figure.
The actress joined Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Idris Alba, Penelope Cruz, Benedict Cumberbatch, Simu Liu, and Michaela Jae Rodriguez for the publication’s “eight spectacular covers” celebrating Hollywood stars who made remarkable contributions to the industry this year.
Fans debate over Nicole Kidman’s Vanity Fair cover photoshoot
Nicole Kidman earned the fifth Oscar nomination of her career for playing the role of Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s 2021 biographical drama Being the Ricardos. However, the acclaimed actress told Vanity Fair that she did not feel like a movie star despite spending three decades in Hollywood:
"I'm a little oddball. I'm in a state of just being willing to go with the flow. I'm just still in that place of going, 'I'm not quite sure what defines a movie star… I still approach acting like I've just come out of drama school."
Although The Hours star won hearts with her Vanity Fair interview, her cover shoot became the subject of a major online debate. Several people slammed the publication for excessively editing Kidman’s photo, while many deemed her clothing as “school girl outfit”:
Some fans also expressed their disappointment by commenting below Vanity Fair’s Instagram post, while others presented a contradictory opinion and praised the cover. One wrote:
“She’s an accomplished actress who’s nominated for an Oscar. Why is she dressed like a school girl? Not cool.”
Another added:
“Would love to hear the concept behind this…cause I don’t get it.”
However, one fan argued:
“Haters are gonna hate! Nicole is looking amazing!”
Similar divisive sentiments were also reflected on Twitter as many users took to the platform to share their opposing opinions about Kidman’s cover:
As contradictory reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Nicole Kidman or Vanity Fair will acknowledge the divisive response to their annual Hollywood issue cover in the days to come.
The actress told the publication that she is currently in Australia to take care of her 81-year-old mother and keep her surrounded by grandchildren:
"I'm at the place where I'm being given the chance to view the world because of how close we are; my mum is giving me the chance to view the world through an 81-year-old woman's eyes.”
Kidman is set to attend the Oscars next month, which is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on Monday, March 28, 2022.