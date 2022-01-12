"They don't think you're handsome enough": Andrew Garfield reveals why he lost out on Narnia role as Prince Caspian

British-American actor Andrew Garfield opened up about getting rejected for a role because of his looks.

In an interview with media outlet Entertainment Tonight, the 38-year-old actor revealed that he auditioned for the titular role in The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian but was rejected by the casting team because he did not have the right looks.

Recalling the incident, Garfield said that he was desperate to star in the film franchise and was sure that he would get the part.

"I auditioned for Prince Caspian in 'The Chronicles of Narnia' and I thought, 'This could be it, this could be it.'"

However, the role went to Ben Barnes, leaving Garfield devastated.

"I think it was down to me and him, and I remember I was obsessed."

He said after the decision was announced, he kept asking his agent for an honest answer as to why he did not land the role. She said:

"She eventually just broke under my incessant nagging and she was like, 'It's because they don't think you're handsome enough, Andrew.'"

However, he revealed that he is past it and called Barnes a handsome and talented man.

"I'm not unhappy with the decision and I think he did a beautiful job."

Known for his work on Westworld and Shadow and Bone, Barnes appeared as Prince Caspian in the 2008 movie as well as the sequel released two years later, titled The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader.

Twitter reacts to Andrew Garfield not bagging a role in Narnia because of his looks

Twitterati were quick to support Garfield once he revealed about not being considered "handsome enough" to be a part of the Narnia franchise.

solange ४ waitin for MOM -114 @nasoliscio

ANDREW GARFIELD “NOT HANDSOME ENOUGH” FOR PRINCE CASPIAN IN ‘THE CHRONICLES OF NARNIA’ WHERE???!1!1 ANDREW GARFIELD “NOT HANDSOME ENOUGH” FOR PRINCE CASPIAN IN ‘THE CHRONICLES OF NARNIA’ WHERE???!1!1 🔪🔪🔪 https://t.co/ImH47mGfdw

Shruti Rao @shrutiraoart Whoever told Andrew Garfield he wasn't "handsome enough" to play Prince Caspian during the Narnia auditions, I just wanna talk to you... Whoever told Andrew Garfield he wasn't "handsome enough" to play Prince Caspian during the Narnia auditions, I just wanna talk to you... https://t.co/VsPMMFR2Yp

Best Vision TV @Bestvisiontv Did the Narnia producers really thought that Andrew Garfield was not handsome enough??????? Did the Narnia producers really thought that Andrew Garfield was not handsome enough??????? https://t.co/f0nefxERiU

Garfield had his share of dry spells

In the same interview, Garfield revealed that he was unemployed for a very long time before getting his big break in the Hollywood. He said that he did all kinds of odd jobs to make ends meet.

"I had a year and a half of waiting tables and working at Starbucks."

Despite not landing the role of Prince Caspian, Garfield was well received for his roles in Boy A and Lions for Lambs.

The Social Network actor recently bagged a Golden Globe award for his performance in his 2021 film tick, tick...BOOM!

Garfield will next be seen in two mini television series - Under the Banner of Heaven and Brideshead Revisited.

