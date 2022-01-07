'The Wasteland' takeaway: Can a sequel be expected? 

2021 has been quite a year for horror flicks and we are yet to see what the new year has to offer to us in the horror/thriller genre. With The Wasteland on Netflix, which was released today, it has not been disappointing so far.

Directed by David Casademunt, The Wasteland stars only three characters who carry the movie through with their acting.

Note: This article contains spoilers and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Plot of 'The Wasteland'

Diego and his parents live a secluded life in the middle of nowhere. However, their seemingly monotonous lives are disrupted when they are approached by an unknown evil that draws nearer everyday.

The Wasteland is situated in the 19th century, and as the name indicates, the movie unfolds on a wasteland, where a family of three live isolated from society. When a wounded man, afloat on a boat, enters their lives, the threat of the 'beast' that lurks in the horizon draws nearer.

Diego's father leaves Diego and his mother alone on the wasteland and ventures beyond safe territory. Now it is up to Diego and his mother to look after themselves and contend with an evil force that draws nearer with every passing day and finally enters the sanctuary of their homes.

Why should viewers anticipate a sequel?

Brave little Diego must now save his wounded and disturbed mother and run for his own life. He managed to ward off the beast and take his mother to safety, but not before setting the house on fire, with the beast locked inside.

But Diego is a little too late. His mother did not make it alive by the time they reached the stream in search of safety. He floats his mother down the water and bids her farewell. Without his parents or anyone else to take care of him, Diego is left alone in the world.

But the question remains, is he safe? Did the beast die? Apparently not. The beast managed to get out and follow Diego. In the final scene of the movie, the figure of the beast is reflected in the waters and also in Diego's eyes. Interestingly, it does not attack Diego.

The ending of the psychological thriller leaves viewers with a number of questions about Diego's fate and the beast's attitude towards him. Why does the beast not attack him? Only a sequel to the movie would answer such a question.

