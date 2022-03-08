Jane Goodall LEGO set: How to buy, price, availability and all you need to know 

English primatologist and conservationist Jane Goodall has got her own themed set with LEGO. The 87-year-old researcher is the star of a tribute set that consists of trees, chimpanzees and flowers with a total of 276-block pieces.

LEGO has made some pieces in the set using plant-based plastic made from sugarcane, one of the efforts the toy company is making in order to make more environmentally-friendly products. The set includes a minifigure of Goodall as well as a plaque with her name and the word 'ethologist,' a term of endearment for scientists who study animal behavior in natural habitats.

In khaki pants and a green safari-style shirt, Goodall gets a very accurate LEGO look that suits her work in the field. Her most famous research involved chimpanzees, hence the presence of the three chimpanzee figures. In an official statement, LEGO said:

"Jane's pioneering study of wild chimpanzees began 60 years ago in Tanzania and revolutionized how we think about both chimpanzees and humankind."

Where and when will be the Jane Goodall LEGO set become available?

The tribute is set to launch for Women's History Month and International Women's Day on March 8, events that honor the contributions of women worldwide. The LEGO set is priced at $23 (roughly £17.50 or AU $31), but it will be available for free with any LEGO purchase done online or through physical stores that exceed $120 in the US or £120 in the UK. The offer will run until March 15, 2022.

Meanwhile, Goodall continues to contribute to her field. The Jane Goodall Institute works to save endangered chimpanzee species from extinction. LEGO's tribute set is a small way to honor her contributions to wildlife conservation over the years.

Jane Goodall is not the only woman LEGO has honored over the years

In 2021, LEGO produced a special tribute set for Amelia Earhart on International Women's Day.

The record-setting pilot was also famous for her advocacy of gender equality through her writings and lectures. She was also quite popular for her highly-competitive personality within the male-dominated field of aviation - especially when she became the first woman to make a non-stop solo transatlantic flight. Unfortunately, while attempting to circumnavigate the globe in 1937, she mysteriously disappeared. Her legacy, however, continues to live on.

LEGO's tribute to Amelia Earhart consisted of a brick-built Lockheed Vega 5B plane with a stand, as well as a LEGO version of her. A set of 203 pieces, it was available from March 6 - 14, 2021 for $19.99 or was free with an expenditure of over $99.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan