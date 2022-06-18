10 anime eye designs with the most unusual colors

Anime eyes are one of the most representative traits a character can have. They allow the viewer to understand their emotions, know what they are feeling, or know their mood.

There are thousands of fantastic anime eye designs, but most share similar colors. Brown, red, blue, and black are some of the most popular colors in anime eye design.

Besides these, there are a lot of excellent anime eye designs with unique colors. So, here are 10 anime eye designs with unusual colors.

Disclaimer: This list will be based on the author’s opinion and will not be in any order. It will contain spoilers from various anime series.

Jaden/Yubel and 9 others with an unusual color anime eye designs

1) Tsunayoshi Sawada (Hyper Dying Will Mode)

Nothing can escape Tsuna's eyes while he is in Hyper Mode (Image credit: Akira Amano/Shueisha, Viz Media; Katekyo Hitman Reborn!)

Tsuna usually is a clumsy and cowardly teen with brown eyes. However, when Reborn uses the hyper dying will bullet, he transforms into the powerful and skilled Vongola Decimo.

The Hyper Dying will allow the user to focus on their opponent without distractions, and Tsuna’s eyes represent this perfectly. A calm and unbothered look with a fantastic range of orange tones. The Hyper Dying Will Mode has one of the most unique anime eye colors.

2) Jaden/Yubel

Jaden is one of the most skilled duelists in history (Image credit: Naoyuki Kageyama/Shueisha, Viz Media, Yugioh! GX)

After Jaden’s trip to the World of Duel Monsters, he was reunited with his old friend and guardian, Yubel. After an emotional duel, Yubel used the Super Polymerization card to become one with Jaden. From that moment on, Jaden can use his and Yubel’s Supreme King powers.

While in this state, Jaden has a peculiar set of yellow and green eyes. This dichotomy works perfectly when showcasing his new connection to Yubel and is also one of the most unique anime eye design colors.

3) Madoka Kaname

Madoka just wanted everyone to live happy lives (Image credit: Gen Urobuchi, Puella Magi Madoka Magica)

Madoka is a kind and caring girl who became a magical girl after being tricked by a cat-looking creature called Kyubey. Maodka’s job is to fight against witches, former magical girls who lost to despair and became corrupted. Even when the series looks cute and bubbly, Madoka Magica is a dark and twisted anime with cruel and bloody moments.

Opposite the series' dark themes, Madoka has one of the cutest anime eye designs. Dark pink and shiny, always trying to look for the best, her eye color is weird even by anime standards, but they look great either way.

4) Zero Kiryuu

Zero always looks nostalgic about his past (Image credit: Matsuri Hino, Vampire Knight)

Zero used to be a human and a member of a Vampire hunter family. One day, a pureblood vampire killed his family and turned him into a vampire. After that horrible event, he went to live in the Cross household, where he met Yuuki.

His eyes reflect his sadness over all he has lost, being normally half-lid and emotionless. They are a stunning amber color rarely seen in any anime series. Zero’s design is an excellent example of unusual anime eye color in a series.

5) Lucy

Lucy, or Kaede, is a Diclonius, an evolution of the human race with strange and dangerous powers. She is one of the most morally ambiguous characters in all of anime. She was tortured mercilessly on various occasions, but she was also ruthless and violent against those she did not like.

Her eyes usually change shape depending on the emotions she is feeling at the moment, but their color is kept consistent. A pair of dark pink eyes is one of her most iconic characteristics. There is no other character with an anime eye design color like hers.

6) Hiyori Tamura

One of the recurring characters of Lucky Star, Hiyori, is a doujinshi artist. Doujinshi are manga created by fans that tell their own stories using their favorite characters. She is also very kind, but her luck can be horrible.

Like most characters on the show, her eyes are one of the first traits any viewer will notice. A large and expressive pair of violet reddish eyes, the color is not typical for any anime eye design, but hers look tremendous and fits her character perfectly.

7) Hinata Hyuga

Hinata is always willing to fight for her loved ones (Image credit: Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Hinata used to be the heiress to the Hyuga clan, and as a member of that family, she has the Byakugan. This ability gives the user an almost entire field of view and allows them to reach significant distances with their sight and observe the Chakra Flow System.

These eyes are one of the most potent Dojutsu in the series and have been the cause of many international incidents. They are also one of the most unique anime eyes, with a completely white iris with a similar pupil. There are only a few white anime eye designs, and hers is one of the most unusual.

8) Kyoko Kirigiri

I think I need a folder with nothing but pictures of Kirigiri's eyes. #danganronpa

The Ultimate Detective and a participant in Monokuma’s Killing School Life in Danganronpa. Kirigiri is a brilliant girl who has been trained in the ways of a detective since she was a toddler. She rarely shows emotions and is always focused on what is happening around her, so she does not miss a single detail.

Her eyes usually are open, trying to process everything around her, allowing the viewer to observe their unusual color. A pair of lilac eyes that constantly analyze the situation before coming to conclusions, Kirigiri’s eyes have one of the most unique anime eye colors.

9) Kyojuro Rengoku

Rengoku was one of the best swordsmen in the series (Image credit: Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha, Viz Media, Demon Slayer)

One of the most potent Demon Slayers and one of the Pillars, Rengoku was one of the most eccentric characters in the series and one of the most prolific Flame Breathing users in the world.

His excitable personality made him keep his eyes constantly open, allowing viewers to look into his unique eyes. An orange Iris with a red center and a completely white pupil, Rengoku’s eyes are an iconic part of his character and are also one of the most uniquely colored anime eye designs.

10) Naruko Anjou

Anaru finally lets go of her guilt by helping Menma (Image credit: Mari Okada, AnoHana)

Anjou used to be a kind and adventurous girl who loved to play with her friends in the forest. However, after her friend and love rival Menma died, she changed drastically. She became sarcastic and vain, preferring to gossip with her new friends.

Her eyes hide her pain and loneliness, which most people overlook. Those same eyes have one of the most unusual anime eye colors, an orange-tinted yellow that is not typically seen in characters without special abilities. She is a girl with regrets who needed to stop looking at the past.

