Which Yugioh character are you, based on your Zodiac Sign?

Some people believe that a Zodiac Sign can tell a person a lot about one's character, and many Yugioh characters have official birthdays. Thus, it is easy to determine whether one's zodiac sign is similar to a character's.

Note: Saggitarus will be the only character based not on an official birthday but instead on a card's release date. Not every Yugioh character has an official birthday (especially in later seasons).

Your Yugioh character (based on your Zodiac Sign)

Aries - Ishizu Ishtar

The wielder of the Millennium Necklace (Image via Gallop)

Tropical dates: March 21 to April 19

Ishizu Ishtar was born on April 5, making her an Aries. This zodiac sign is primarily associated with determination, courage, honesty, and passion. Ishizu is a kind soul who wouldn't traditionally represent these traits. However, she was brave enough to try and stop Marik's hunger for power by taking Obelisk and giving it to Kaiba.

She was devoted to her family's ties to the Pharaoh Atem (Yami Yugi), which one could also interpret as a form of determination. In the end, she stayed true to her convictions, with her ties to the Pharoah ending once Yami Yugi moved on to the afterlife.

Taurus - Alexis Rhodes

The Arc-V version (Image via Gallop)

Tropical dates: April 20 to May 20

Alexis Rhodes was born on May 5, making her a Taurus. This zodiac sign is primarily associated with hard work, responsibility, pleasure, and pragmaticism. There are two main versions of Alexis Rhodes. The first comes from the Yugioh GX series, while the second comes from the Yugioh Arc-V. The former has a known birthday, although both have a pretty similar personality.

She's described as beautiful in-universe, with several duelists like Chazz and Harrington wanting to win her affection. In that sense, she could represent the more romantic side of a Taurus. However, the main bulk of her personality comes from her strong will, confidence, and kindness.

Obelisk Blue is the most prestigious of the three dorms at Duel Academy. Those in it often need high grades to get in, indicating that students like Alexis had to be hard workers to be a part of it.

Gemini - Yugi Muto

Yami Yugi and Yugi Muto (Image via Gallop)

Tropical dates: May 21 to June 21

Yugi Muto was born on June 4, making him a Gemini. This zodiac sign is primarily associated with multiple qualities such as adaptability, cleverness, and never being in a dull situation. Usually, zodiac signs don't perfectly describe a character, but Yugi Muto represents these traits down to a tee.

His alter ego is Yami Yugi, who displays several different traits. Yugi Muto is innocent, kind, and doesn't mind losing, whereas Yami Yugi vehemently hates losing and has no problem using brutal Penalty Games at the start of Yugioh.

As the main protagonist of the original series, Yugi Muto is often doing something exciting and adapts quickly to whatever problem is thrown his way.

Cancer - Mokuba Kaiba

He made Seto seem more human whenever he was around (Image via Gallop)

Tropical dates: June 22 to July 22

Mokuba Kaiba was born on July 7, making his sign Cancer. This zodiac sign is primarily associated with compassion, loyalty, imagination, and manipulation. As far as Yugioh characters go, Mokuba fits some of these traits well. He was trying to manipulate a situation at the beginning of the Yugioh manga to get Yugi to play Capsule Monster Chess with him.

The anime version is a lot kinder, and his loyalty to his brother, Seto Kaiba, is even more apparent. Apart from being the only anime character Seto Kaiba likes, Mokuba's primary role is being kidnapped by some villain to get Seto Kaiba to do something related to the plot.

Leo - Akiza Izinski

A shocked Akiza (Image via Gallop)

Tropical dates: July 23 to August 22

Akiza Izinski was born on August 16, making her a Leo. This Zodiac Sign is primarily associated with pride, honesty, generosity, and being a leader. Those aren't traits that Akiza represents, even if one looks at her before or after her character growth.

Sayer manipulated her, making her very insecure and hateful at first. It wasn't until Yusei met her that things started to change. She would eventually become a lot nicer but wouldn't be an entity one would think of as far as stereotypical Leos go.

July 23 was her official birthday on the Japanese Yugioh 5D's website, which would make Leo her Zodiac Sign.

Virgo - Jaden Yuki

He represents some aspects of the Virgo Zodiac Sign quite well (Image via Gallop)

Tropical dates: August 23 to September 22

Jaden Yuki was born on August 31, making him a Virgo. This zodiac sign is primarily associated with humility, kindness, sympathy, and worry. Jaden represents the kindness aspect, as he's a friendly duelist who is seemingly unfazed by many of the problems that head his way.

This easy-going protagonist seems less friendly in the third season of Yugioh GX, but that dark period doesn't last forever. Still, that part of his character arc with Yubel would represent this zodiac sign's "worry" side.

Many Yugioh fans ponder who won between Yugi and Jaden, but the series never officially revealed that answer.

Libra - Maximillion Pegasus

One of the most charismatic Yugioh villains (Image via Gallop)

Tropical dates: September 23 to October 23

Maximillion Pegasus was born on October 8, making him a Libra. This zodiac sign is primarily associated with diplomacy, intelligence, a social presence, and wanting harmony in one's own life. The rich Maximillion Pegasus is a shrewd businessman, often remembered for his cheerful attitude, using Toon monsters, and cheating with his Millennium Eye.

He has moments where he's diplomatic (such as honoring his word after losing to Yugi) and is an intelligent duelist (even when he's not cheating). As far as harmony goes, he wanted to return to his old love, Cecelia, but predictably failed in that regard.

Scorpio - Seto Kaiba

Arguably one of the most interesting rival characters in anime (Image via Gallop)

Tropical dates: October 24 to November 21

Seto Kaiba was born on October 25, making him a Scorpio. This Zodiac Sign tends to have the worst reputation among the zodiac signs. However, it is also known for being intelligent, manipulative, and resourceful. Seto Kaiba had many unlikable qualities in the early days of Yugioh, being the rudest character out of the main character cast.

He had his pleasant moments (i.e., anything involving Mokuba) and did questionable things. For instance, he threatened to die by suicide if he couldn't beat Yugi in a duel. Regardless of what one might think of him at first glance, he's also one of the wealthiest characters in Yugioh (tying to the resourceful trait Scorpios tend to have).

Sagittarius - Yubel

A Yugioh card that also acted as an antagonist (Image via Gallop)

Tropical dates: November 22 to December 21

The sole exception to birthdays is this entry, considering no notable Yugioh character was born in this timeframe. However, Yubel - Terror Incarnate was released in the Phantom Darkness Booster Pack in Japan on November 23, 2007, fitting this criterion.

Usually, this zodiac sign is primarily associated with humor, generosity, curiosity, and adventure. Yubel is far away from being a humorous or nice character, thanks to their evil tendencies at the start of Yugioh GX. They were overly obsessed with Jaden, a part of the darker seasons in Yugioh GX.

Note: Yubel is referred to as both "he" and "she" in the Japanese version and is referred to as "they" here.

Capricorn - Marik Ishtar

Marik Ishtar, in his standard form (Image via Gallop)

Tropical dates: December 22 to January 19

Marik Ishtar was born on December 23, making him a Capricorn. This Zodiac Sign is primarily associated with discipline, family, self-control, and grudges. Yugioh's Marik Ishtar personifies several of these traits. For example, he was spiteful to Yami Yugi because of what Marik's father forced upon him for the Pharaoh's sake.

Much of Marik's characterization is also tied to his family, and his lack of self-control eventually leads to Yami Marik becoming the main antagonist of Yugioh.

Aquarius - Joey Wheeler

A Third Rate Duelist With A Fourth Rate Deck (Image via Gallop)

Tropical dates: January 20 to February 18

Joey Wheeler was born on January 25, making him an Aquarius. This zodiac sign is primarily associated with friendships, support, and being experimental. Joey Wheeler is Yugi's best friend, can be hot-headed at times, and often acts as a supporting character to Yugi's antics in Yugioh.

He is also overprotective of his sister, Serenity, drawing an interesting parallel to Seto Kaiba and his relationship with his younger brother. His Japanese name, Jonouchi, is also referenced in the Yu-Jo Friendship card, further connecting him with this zodiac sign's association with friends.

Pisces - Duke Devlin

Duke Devlin was more of a minor character than some other choices, but there needed to be a character for this Zodiac Sign (Image via Gallop)

Tropical dates: February 19 to March 20

Duke Devlin was born on February 28, making him a Pisces. This zodiac sign is primarily associated with emotional sensitivity, artistic talents, wisdom, and being overly trusting. These aren't quite traits that define Yugioh's Duke Devlin, but it's not like Mako Tsunami personifies them much better (born on March 1, so he is also a Pisces).

Apart from that, Duke Devlin is creative, considering that he created the Dungeon Dice Monsters game. The other traits of this zodiac sign don't fit him well past that, but it is funny to recall that he made Joey dress up like a dog.

