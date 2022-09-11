Lycoris Recoil episode 11: Majima tricked the D.A. while Chisato returns to the old radio tower

It seems like the series is almost at its end, according to the events that transpired in Lycoris Recoil episode 11. Today's episode paved the way for the series finale, which we will most likely see in next week's episode. Majima's plan is already in full action, and there is little Chisato and Takina can do to stop him in time.

Last week, we saw Chisato attempting to put her affairs in order before her inevitable demise, while Takina looked for a way to save her. Lycoris Recoil episode 11, titled Diamond Cut Diamond, continued the story where we left off last week, with Majima terrorizing Tokyo and Chisato getting ready to save Yoshi. Continue reading to learn more about the highlights of the episode.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Lycoris Recoil episode 11.

Takina sacrificed everything to save Chisato in Lycoris Recoil episode 11

What happened in the last episode?

Takina as seen in Lycoris Recoil episode 10 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Lycoris Recoil episode 10 saw Chisato getting ready for the inevitable failure of her artificial heart by closing down Lyco Reco café. She also learned the truth behind Yoshi’s actions. Takina and the D.A. agents prepared to kill Majima. The terrorist infiltrated the radio tower and told the citizens of Tokyo to start killing each other.

The end is near

Mika and Chisato as seen in Lycoris Recoil episode 11 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Lycoris Recoil Episode 11 starts with Takina listening to the plan to stop and kill Majima, who is still in the radio tower. When the director gave a list of the agents involved in the operation, Chisato’s name stood out to Takina. The black-haired girl demanded that the director leave Chisato out of the mission, to which the older woman replied that she had lost contact with Chisato either way.

Knowing something was up, Takina exited the bus she was on and started running towards Lyco Reco café. Outside the coffee shop, Chisato and Mika were talking with Robota, who was giving them instructions to reach his hideout.

Kurumi as seen in Lycoris Recoil episode 11 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

After the intro, we were able to see Kurumi and Mizuki waiting for their flights. The hacker was saddened by the idea of leaving Chisato in her time of need but needed to escape the country anyway. She said goodbye to Mizuki, telling her that would be the last time they saw each other.

Kurumi’s genius

Kurumi and Mizuki speaking with Takina (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Lycoris Recoil episode 11 continued moments after Takina arrived at an empty Lyco Reco café. The girl realized that Chisato left her phone behind, which implied something bad was happening. The D.A. director called her and told her to get back on the bus. When Takina complained, the red-haired woman told her to ask Majima directly before killing him.

Meanwhile, Kurumi was using her supercomputer to find traces of Yoshimatsu on the internet. The girl came across a ten-year-old recording of Yoshimatsu talking with the doctor who developed Chisato’s artificial heart. Using the video as a starting point, Kurumi finally obtained the blueprints needed for the device.

Before leaving the airport, Kurumi picked Mizuki up from her flight to the annoyance of the older woman. The hacker girl called Takina to inform her about her discoveries, which made the latter truly happy. Takina informed Kurumi about the disappearance of Chisato and Mika, asking her to please look into the situation.

Takina’s decision

Takina and her team climbing up the radio tower (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Lycoris Recoil Episode 11 went on to show Robota monitoring Mika’s car, calling Majima to inform him that Chisato was nearby. The terrorist asked the hacker if he was ready to commence the operation, receiving an affirmative answer from Robota.

As both men spoke, Takina and her squad were getting ready to attack Majima from all fronts. As the black-haired girl and her comrades climbed the stairs to the top of the radio tower, Kurumi called her, telling her Chisato was headed towards Yoshi’s last location. Takina became worried, thinking this seemed like a trap set by Majima and Robota.

Takina on her way to save Chisato (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Sakura and Fuki told Takina to hurry up, as their squad was being left behind by the rest. Takina, without hesitation, told her teammates she was abandoning the mission to go save Chisato. While she was reluctant to accept at first, Fuki allowed the black-haired girl to go, warning her that she would never be able to work with the D.A. again after this.

Majima’s plan in action

Majima as seen in Lycoris Recoil Episode 11 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Lycoris Recoil episode 11 continued moments after Takina left her squad behind. The girls continued as if nothing had happened, preparing to take Majima down no matter the cost. Takina’s former squad members arrived at their destination, ready to take the elevator that would get them to Majima.

However, the terrorist was prepared for the squad's arrival. In his hideout, Robota turned on the cameras inside the radio tower to give Majima live footage of the Lycoris agents in action. The green-haired man used those videos to warn the people of Tokyo about the D.A. and the Lycoris agents, claiming they would kill anyone who did not agree with their views.

A Lycoris agent was attacked by a man who found one of Majima’s guns, proving the terrorist’s words were having an effect on the citizens of Tokyo. Back inside the radio tower, Fuki and her squad were ambushed by robot vacuums that had bombs inside of them. The D.A. lost all contact with the girls inside the radio tower after the explosion.

Chisato’s mission

Chisato as seen in Lycoris Recoil Episode 11 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Lycoris Recoil episode 11 proceeded to show Chisato and Mika arriving at the old radio tower, where Yoshi was waiting for them. The girl asked Mika to wait for her, as she had to save Yoshi alone, per Robota’s indications. Mika trusted Chisato and told her to take care.

The girl entered the building and started knocking out all the Majima lackeys who were waiting to ambush her. Chisato took care to ensure that none of the terrorists would die because of her. Our heroine was able to reach Yoshi's location after defeating all the minions and almost falling off the tower. Sadly, Majima was revealed to have been waiting for her in the old radio tower.

The green-haired man turned off the lights and took Yoshi away while Chisato was avoiding his gunshots. Majima revealed that he was never in the new radio tower; he faked being there as a distraction to kill as many Lycoris agents as possible. The terrorist had complete control over the fight since Chisato’s abilities required her to see the opponent.

It was revealed that the Alan Institute amplified Majima’s hearing to the point that he could see the world like a bat. Chisato had no other option than to run, trying to avoid the attacks from her opponent. As she ran, the girl noticed a cellphone ringing nearby, which alerted her that someone was coming.

Chisato led Majima to the edge of the floor they were currently fighting on, where Takina entered through one of the windows. Within seconds, Takina was able to disarm the terrorist and save her partner. Lycoris Recoil episode 11 ended with Majima facing Chisato and Takina.

Final thoughts

Takina arrived just in time (Image via A-1 Pictures)

It seems like the end of the series is approaching, as the events of Lycoris Recoil episode 11 imply that next week’s episode will be the climax. Takina and Chisato are together once again, ready to take down Majima once and for all. This will most likely be Takina’s last mission as an agent for the D.A., seeing as she abandoned her squad to save Chisato.

Nonetheless, it seems like the D.A. and the Lycoris program will soon disappear either way. Majima revealed their existence to the public, something that was never supposed to happen. The terrorist may be apprehended when this is all over, but he has already accomplished his mission of destroying the D.A.

Takina about to kick Majima (Image via A-1 Pictures)

It is still unclear if Yoshi is truly being held hostage by Majima or is cooperating with the criminal to test Chisato. This will most likely be revealed next week, as the series does not have much time left to explain. Overall, Lycoris Recoil episode 11 was an excellent episode that worked perfectly in setting up the stage for next week’s conclusion.

Edited by Babylona Bora