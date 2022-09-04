Lycoris Recoil Episode 10: Majima controls Tokyo while Chisato discovers the truth

Lycoris Recoil Episode 10 was released just a few hours ago and with it, came a lot of new information to unpack. The episode, titled Repay Evil With Evil, brought with it many new revelations that completely changed the status quo of the series.

Last week’s episode gave fans an emotional goodbye between Chisato and Takina as they prepared for their new lives. This week’s episode continued the story just where it left off, with Chisato trying to live her last few days in peace while Takina prepared to take down Majima and save her friend.

Majima’s plan was finally revealed in Lycoris Recoil Episode 10

What happened in Episode 9?

Takina as seen in Episode 9 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Lycoris Recoil Episode 9 started with Chisato being saved by Takina from Himegama’s experiments. Sadly, even after being saved, Chisato was informed that she only had two months left to live.

Takina, who wanted to save her best friend at all costs, decided to return to the D.A. and try to capture Majima. However, Takina gave Chisato one last day together before saying goodbye.

No more Lyco Reco?

Lycoris Recoil Episode 10 started with Kurumi and Mizuki researching Yoshi and the Alan Institute. Kurumi believed that searching for academic papers about artificial hearts would help them save Chisato. However, the blonde girl suddenly appeared to inform her friends that Lyco Reco café would be soon closing down.

After the intro, Chisato spoke with the remaining members of the staff about what kind of future they wanted to have. Mizuki said she would most likely end up traveling to Canada to meet her online boyfriend. Kurumi was planning on leaving Japan, as she was a wanted criminal all over the country.

Chisato recommended her to go to Germany, as she would enjoy many boardgames there. Kurumi asked Chisato to go with her, to which Chisato replied that she needed to stay with Mika until the end.

The blonde girl made Kurumi promise she would someday invite Takina instead. Kurumi agreed, but neither her nor the other members of the staff were happy about Chisato’s words.

The beginning of the end

Yoshi as seen in Lycoris Recoil Episode 10 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Lycoris Recoil Episode 10 continued inside D.A.'s headquarters, where Takina was listening to a debriefing about Majima. The director told the Lycoris agents all the information the agency had about the terrorist at the moment.

The director was aware of how dangerous Majima is to Japan’s peace, so she sent the Lycoris Agents to kill Majima.

Elsewhere inside the boat, Majima was talking with Yoshi about Chisato and the mission the Alan Institute gave her. Apparently Yoshi knew about Majima being an Alan Child, so he used this information to make the terrorist angry.

Majima complained about the Alan Institute and the D.A. controlling people from the shadows, claiming he would destroy both.

Chisato saying goodbye (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The next day, Chisato was helping Kurumi and Mizuki board a tax that would get them to the airport. Mizuki was pretending to be happy for Chisato’s sake, but Kurumi was unable to. After saying goodbye, Kurumi told Mizuki that there was nothing else they could have done, surprising the woman, who denied being sad.

Chisato and Takina’s paths

Lycoris Recoil Episode 10 continued later that night, when Takina went to visit one of Majima’s lackey who was being held in one of the D.A.’s jails. After threatening the man’s life, Takina was able to infer by his words that Yoshimatsu and the Alan Institutes were the ones funding Majima.

While Takina was talking with the criminal, Mika and Chisato were cleaning the café before closing for the last time. The blonde girl was pretending to be happy, even though she was feeling scared and lonely. Mika was also trying to keep up his good spirits despite the pain he felt thinking about losing Chisato.

The Director and the Lycoris Agents (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Far from there, Takina and the rest of the Lycoris agents arrived at Majima’s former hideout, ready to kill the man. Moments after the girls entered Majima’s former room, a projector turned itself on, revealing Majima was waiting for them.

The Director entered the room to talk with the terrorist, claiming that he would die that night.

Majima mocked the Director, telling her that her organization was also acting in reprehensible ways, justifying themselves by calling their crimes justice. The director informed Majima that the D.A. was aware of his plans to attack the new Radio Tower that would open the following day. Before Majima got disconnected, Takina tried to obtain Yoshi’s location from him, but the terrorist told her nothing.

The new Radio Tower

One of Chisato's old photos (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Lycoris Recoil Episode 10 went on to show that all the recurring customers of the Lyco Reco Café were saddened about their favorite place closing down. Chisato had to talk with all of them about her decision to close down the café, which exhausted her but made her happy as she realized how many people would miss her.

As this was happening, the citizens of Tokyo were getting ready for the inauguration of the New Radio Tower. The D.A. was expecting Majima to arrive at any moment, so they positioned their agents all around the perimeter.

The episode cut back again to Lyco Reco café, where Mika was giving Chisato one last gift, a kimono he was saving for her eighteenth birthday. The girl tried it on and thanked Mika for all he did for her.

This caused Mika to get angry, as he was still keeping secrets about Yoshi from Chisato, so he started to tell the girl the truth about the man.

Back in the radio tower, Takina and her squad were waiting for Majima to make his appearance inside the tower. Nonetheless, they were all surprised when the man instead went to the command room, leaving the Lycoris agents waiting.

The terrorist revealed that he was only waiting for Robota to use the virus he installed in a previous episode before starting his attack.

Chisato’s choice

Lycoris Recoil Episode 10 continued inside Lyco Reco café, with Mika revealing to Chisato the truth about why he asked Yoshi to save her. It was revealed that the promise Mika made to Yoshi was to raise Chisato as the world’s best hitman. The girl did not want to believe Mika at first, but after seeing how much Mika regretted his actions, she reassured him, telling him he would always be her father.

Simultaneously, Majima used the Radio Tower to broadcast his message across Japan. His plans were finally revealed to fans. He hid thousands of guns across Tokyo and told people that they should use them as they saw fit.

He wanted to confirm that the people of Japan were no better than the rest of the world and making them kill each other would prove this.

Majima's message from Lycoris Recoil Episode 10 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The D.A. received a call from their higher ups demanding that Chisato be deployed against Majima once more. Lamentably, the girl had already received a call from Robota, who told her to stay away from the Radio Tower if she wanted Yoshi to live. Lycoris Recoil Episode 10 ended with Mika and Chisato preparing to save Yoshi, trusting that Takina would defeat Majima.

Final thoughts

Chisato as seen in Lycoris Recoil Episode 10 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As expected, Lycoris Recoil Episode 10 is the beginning of the climax for this first season of the series. By showing both Chisato and Takina’s point of view simultaneously, the show managed to give fans a better understanding of how the plot will move forward. Both girls are focused on their own tasks and it is unlikely that they will meet until the end of the series.

Majima’s plan was several times more sinister and twisted than expected. Fans believed he would once again try to destroy the Radio Tower, but instead he started a killing game in which everyone in Tokyo is playing.

He also revealed the existence of the D.A. and the Lycoris agents to the world, basically destroying the entire organization.

Takina as seen in Lycoris Recoil Episode 10 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The next episode will probably either focus on Takina taking Majima down or Chisato rescuing Yoshi. There are still many questions for the series to answer and only Yoshi is capable of giving us the answers.

Nevertheless, fans are extremely happy with Lycoris Recoil Episode 10 and cannot wait to see what new adventures await our heroines in the future.

