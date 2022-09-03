"No, I'm looking forward to it" - Bayern Sporting director Salihamidzic dismisses fear of facing Lewandowski and Barcelona in Champions League

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has insisted that the German club are thrilled at the prospect of facing former striker Robert Lewandowski in Barcelona colors. The two European giants have been drawn together in Group C of the Champions League this season.

Following eight glorious trophy-laden years at Bayern, the Poland international left after a drawn-out transfer saga and joined the Catalans in a €45 million move. However, in a quirky turn of events, the 34-year-old will now be pipped against his former club in a contest that has not favored Barcelona in the recent past.

Since Lewandowski signed for the Bavarians in 2014, he has faced the La Liga giants on five occasions. The Pole's former side won four of those affairs, including that famous 8-2 victory in the 2020 quarter-finals. Moreover, the striker managed at least one goal contribution in each of those victories and a combined four goals and two assists.

In an interview with Sky Germany, Bayern sporting director Salihamidzic was asked whether the club were worried when they were drawn in the same group as Barcelona. The Bosnian was quick to dismiss the idea and suggested that he is looking forward to the encounter. Salihamidzic said:

"No, I'm looking forward to it. These are exactly the games that you live for as a footballer and as the manager of a football club. It's a difficult group that has it all. But we're not afraid. But that's what we want yes. We want to offer the spectators attractions. The boys can show themselves on this stage."

B/R Football @brfootball



Again Barcelona face Bayern Munich in the Champions League.Again Barcelona face Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Again 💀 https://t.co/XvJ2WKeJnf

Although Lewandowski has switched clubs and leagues, his form remains as impressive as ever. The Polish striker has hit the ground running in Spain, scoring four goals in three games.

It is safe to say that Bayern will have a considerably tougher time facing Barcelona this year than they had in the last few editions of the Champions League.

Group C is arguably the toughest of the season and is rightly being touted as the group of death. The two giants will also have to worry about Inter Milan in their group, who are more than capable of going toe-to-toe with them.

Barcelona boss Xavi has become a fan of Robert Lewandowski

After the Polish striker got his second brace in a row against Real Valladolid in the Catalans' previous outing, manager Xavi Hernandez was all praise for his marksman. He highlighted Lewandowski's many qualities and what he adds to Barcelona.

The Spaniard said, via The National News:

"Lewandowski is a natural goalscorer, but he also helps us a lot in defence. We all know what he can do. He’s a striker of the highest caliber. He is an extraordinary player, a natural leader and a born worker. He is an example for the squad. Lewandowski is adaptable. He helps his colleagues and even helps us as the technical staff. It’s great to have him with us"

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Robert Lewandowski has played five matches vs Sevilla, but he has never managed to score a goal against them.



He will try to break the curse tomorrow at the Sanchez-Pizjuan. Robert Lewandowski has played five matches vs Sevilla, but he has never managed to score a goal against them.He will try to break the curse tomorrow at the Sanchez-Pizjuan. https://t.co/qMey3gxTAt

Barcelona will take on Sevilla at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium in their next La Liga fixture on Saturday, September 3.

