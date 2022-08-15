When do you unlock Colossus Arms in Tower of Fantasy?

The Colussus Arms is an SSR Relic that players can obtain in Tower of Fantasy. Relics are special items and gadgets that grant abilities to players. Some of them help open secret areas, while others help decimate the opposition while in combat. The latter is what the Colossus Arms does.

As an SSR Relic, it is the rarest of the rare. Players have to undergo a lengthy secret mission to obtain the arms, and the mission doesn't unlock until they have reached the Banges region in Chapter Two.

How to obtain Colossus Arms Relic in Tower of Fantasy

Players will find the Colossus Arms at Navia Bay in Tower of Fantasy (Image via Perfect World)

After players finish Chapter One in the Astra region, they can head to the Banges region. This is where they can complete the secret Hyena Base mission to unlock the Colossus Arms.

There are multiple items available throughout the Hyena Base mission, each requiring a different end objective. That said, here are the steps for obtaining this Relic:

Complete a training course enough times to earn training points.

Go to the Points Store and purchase two Fine Gifts.

Open the Fine Gifts and ensure the contents are chosen to be Tool Kits.

Next, begin the Hyena Base mission by heading to the Signal Station Ruins Spacerift in Banges.

From there, travel west across the ocean to find oil rig FC-21.

Talk to the Hyena Guard for a short conversation.

Go to the Banges Dock now and then speak to Lozwall the Port Guard.

Return to the oil rig.

Start a conversation with the Hyena Guard again. New dialogue options will appear with the information given by Lozwall.

Select the three new dialogue options as the responses (they will be the bottom choices).

The Hyena Guard will let players inside of the base.

Read the various classified documents that provide details about the Hyena Carnival.

Create a Carbonated Strawberry Soda at a cooking robot or purchase one from a vendor/vending machine.

Travel to Raincaller Island and then go northwest to find a second oil rig, FC-11.

Speak to the Hyena Guard and answer with the information learned about the Hyena Carnival (the final dialogue choice).

Enter the Hyena Carnival happening on the oil rig and talk to Morgley.

Give him the Carbonated Strawberry Soda in exchange for some Console Components.

Go to Navia Bay and look for the three large radio towers.

Use the Tool Kits and Console Components to fix two of the towers, turning the lights from red to blue.

The final radio tower will be locked down and will need the passcode 5972 in order to be up and running again.

When all of the towers are fixed, head to the pylon at the center of Navia Bay.

Interact with it to enter the Egological Park.

Players will reach a room stacked with supply pods, and the middle one contains the Colossus Arms Relic.

The item can be utilized in Tower of Fantasy as soon as it has been obtained. But it does require players to wait through a cooldown period before it can be brought out again.

What is Colossus Arms Relic in Tower of Fantasy?

A player dons the Colossus Arms Relic in Tower of Fantasy (Image via Perfect World)

For those wondering if finding the Colossus Arms is worth it, they should just know it is one of the most devastating combat Relics in Tower of Fantasy. It can be used to wipe out groups of enemies at a time.

Players can assign it to a specific Relic shortcut button or head to the Relic menu and activate it from there. When used, massive arms are placed on the character and are available to fight with.

The Colossus Arms can be used to clear areas by knocking back enemies or to deal massive damage to an entire group of hostiles. They also act as a powerful tool against some of the bosses in the game.

