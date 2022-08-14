How to unlock the Strange Cube Relic in Tower of Fantasy

With Tower of Fantasy, the newest MMO from the East, finally gracing Western servers, players everywhere have already begun to immerse themselves in the game's expansive map.

Players will come across numerous relics during their journey, and these items come in many different varieties. They can be used both in and out of combat and sometimes have different effects depending on the circumstances. One such relic that players can choose to pursue is the elusive Strange Cube Relic. However, finding it can be quite a task.

Of course, with a game like Tower of Fantasy, it would not be any fun if all the powerful items such as the Strange Cube Relic were just handed to the player. This means that players are going to have to find this relic themselves if they want to use it. But what does it do and where can players expect to find it?

Finding Tower of Fantasy's Strange Cube Relic: Everything to know

Official artwork for Tower of Fantasy (Image via Perfect World)

As many Tower of Fantasy players might already know, a majority of these relics can be obtained by completing the Ruin Dungeon associated with them. These dungeons can be found all around the map and players are free to partake in them as they wish. They offer great ways to get other rewards too.

However, the method for obtaining the Strange Cube Relic is a bit different; rather than being rewarded with it upon completing the dungeon where it can be found, players obtain the Strange Cube Relic upon entering its dungeon. This is done so players can have a chance to use the relic, as its abilities are quite unique.

The Strange Cube Relic has the ability to control gravity in a small area. This effect transfers both in and out of combat, since using the relic in battle generates a small shockwave to alter how gravity impacts the enemies within it. As to how it is used outside of battle, it works in the same way it is used to move obstacles.

The Strange Cube Relic can be found at Ruin A-02 in the Astra region. The dungeon is located in the southeastern area of Astra, near its coast. As previously stated, the relic will be given to players once they enter the dungeon, since they will need to solve a series of puzzles utilizing this new relic.

Once players reach the end of this Ruin Dungeon, they will be rewarded with the Strange Cube Relic to keep and use as they wish. Once players obtain this relic, they are free to use it however they see fit, be it to solve puzzles, defeat enemies, or even experiment with their surroundings.

The Strange Cube Relic can be used in a wide array of situations, making it one of Tower of Fantasy's most interesting relics. Players interested in utilizing its gravity-altering abilities should keep an eye out for its dungeon if they find themselves in the Astra region.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee