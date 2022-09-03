NBA Rumors Roundup: German report claims 3x All-Star smoked cigarettes before a game, insider reveals Boston Celtics as 10x All-Star’s top landing spot, and more | September 3, 2022 

The NBA rumor mill is likely to pick up pace after the market paused for a while after the Donovan Mitchell trade. The three-time All-Star is headed to the Cleveland Cavaliers, despite earlier reports suggesting that he was bound for the New York Knicks.

The Boston Celtics could be the team to keep an eye for the remainder of the offseason. Especially after Danilo Gallinari sustained an ACL injury while playing for Italy during the FIBA World Cup qualifiers. The Celtics could look for backup options in free agency by adding veteran star Carmelo Anthony.

Meanwhile, a German report has indicated that Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic was spotted smoking cigarettes and drinking Coca-Cola before Slovenia's recent game against Germany.

Here are the latest NBA rumors as of September 3, 2022.

Insider reveals 10x NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony’s best landing spots

According to Bally Sports' Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson, the Boston Celtics have shown interest in signing free agent Carmelo Anthony. The Celtics suffered a blow, with newly signed Danilo Gallinari sustaining an ACL injury while on international duty.

Robinson listed four other teams as Anthony's potential suitors in order of highest to lowest. It featured the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors.

In a follow-up report, Robinson also mentioned that Anthony's interest remains in a reunion with the Knicks. This will help him be close to his son, who is entering his sophomore year at Christ The King High School in Queens.

New York Knicks could look for trade options like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after missing out on Donovan Mitchell

The New York Knicks failed miserably in their pursuit of Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell. They had the assets and were the frontrunners for a long time, until the Cleveland Cavaliers swooped in with an offer the Jazz accepted.

According to the New York Post's Marc Berman, the Knicks will reportedly go after the next "disgruntled star" on the trade block. The report mentioned OKC Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's name as a potential candidate.

German report claims Luka Doncic smoked cigarettes and drank Coca-Cola before game against Germany

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has stayed in top shape all summer. The three-time All-Star has participated in international games for Slovenia. His performances have been top-notch thus far, and his team has recorded only one loss during this stretch. It came against Germany in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers. Doncic and company lost the game 90-71.

German website Suddeutsche Zeitung made a shocking claim. It was claimed that Doncic was smoking cigarettes, drinking Coca-Cola and playing cards the night before the game. However, if the report was true, it didn't seem to impact Doncic's performance as he dropped a game-high 23 points.

New York Knicks wanted to wait until October to sign RJ Barrett to an extension

The New York Knicks extending RJ Barrett's contract played a massive role in the Cleveland Cavaliers swooping in to trade for Donovan Mitchell. The Cavaliers reportedly removed themselves from Mitchell's sweepstakes, but Barrett's extension paused talks between the Knicks and the Utah Jazz. This opened the path for Cleveland to pursue the three-time All-Star.

The New York Post's Marc Berman recently reported that the Knicks wanted to wait until October to sign Barrett to an extension. Their preference was to trade him in a package for Mitchell.

The Jazz, however, declined several packages built around Barrett. The Knicks eventually decided to move up the timeline of his extension and signed him to a four-year $120 million deal.

Miami Heat never made an offer for Donovan Mitchell

The Miami Heat were reported to be among the teams interested in Donovan Mitchell. However, according to NBA insider John Gambadoro, the Heat never made an offer for the Utah Jazz star. Miami never had the assets to get a deal done.

They would have lost significant depth if they were to trade for Mitchell. The Jazz wanted at least three unprotected firsts and multiple pick swaps to go along with impactful young players.

