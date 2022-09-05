"We saw Tom Brady's cell phone, he was dogging Peyton Manning" - Colin Cowherd downplays controversy surrounding Baker Mayfield's dig at Browns

Baker Mayfield's comments about his first matchup this season being against his former team have caused quite a stir. The Carolina Panthers quarterback reportedly said he would "f*** them up," referring to the Cleveland Browns.

Nolen Lake @njlake Imagine being more outraged at Baker Mayfield than Deshaun Watson Imagine being more outraged at Baker Mayfield than Deshaun Watson 😂😂

Several Browns players responded, and media members weren't all that thrilled with Mayfield's choice of language. Colin Cowherd, however, doesn't believe there should be any issues.

Cowherd said on his podcast:

"Well, I'm sure he said it. Who cares? He didn't say it publicly. He didn't say it at a podium. Stuff is said all the time. Yeah, I know everybody on social media is perfect and never swears. This is how pro athletes talk."

Cowherd went on to say that competitors often say things about their opponents, and no one ever cares:

"You know, we saw Tom Brady's cell phone. He was dogging Peyton Manning. They're still friends. Athletes are competitive, Baker's competitive. This is how athletes talk all the time. If something gets out. That doesn't bother me. That's called reporting."

“Baker Mayfield will give up one or two turnovers and that will be the difference in the ball game." Baker Mayfield, Panthers host Browns in Week 1: @ShannonSharpe likes the Browns to win a close one.“Baker Mayfield will give up one or two turnovers and that will be the difference in the ball game." Baker Mayfield, Panthers host Browns in Week 1: @ShannonSharpe likes the Browns to win a close one.“Baker Mayfield will give up one or two turnovers and that will be the difference in the ball game." https://t.co/mV79yC1ntQ

Even the chosen words from Mayfield didn't bother Cowherd:

"But so he dropped the F bomb. Who cares? Have you ever been in a locker room? This is how athletes talk. Doesn't bother me at all."

He went on to say that the quarterback should be ready to destroy his former team:

"The truth is, if he doesn't have a chip on his shoulder against the Browns, who's he going to have it on his shoulder against? My problem with Baker was never his chutzpah. It's that sometimes you got to fall on the sword or keep things to yourself. This got out. But he didn't say it at a podium. I got no problem with it."

Mayfield and the Panthers face the Browns on September 11.

Is Baker Mayfield going to "f*** them up"?

The Browns will be without new starting quarterback Deshaun Watson when they face their former starting quarterback.

The Panthers, more or less, will be operating at full strength. While they're not one of the top teams in the league, they are a competent roster when fully healthy.

Vegas seems to believe that their lack of missing players combined with the Browns' lack of a starting quarterback means they're going to win.

The current line has the Panthers as 2.5-point favorites at home against Cleveland, so Mayfield's statement just might be true. However, the Panthers are obviously not favored by much.

