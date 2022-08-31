Baker Mayfield's "I'm going to f*** them up" remark ahead of game against Browns prompts response from Myles Garrett

During the Carolina Panthers' preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills, Baker Mayfield had something interesting to say. He could have said that he was looking forward to the opportunity to play his former franchise, the Cleveland Browns. The two teams will face off in Week 1, after the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson and traded Mayfield.

Instead, Mayfield told reporters that he had plans for that fixture. In his own words:

"I'm gonna f*** them up."

It doesn't take long for word to travel these days, so naturally the Browns heard Baker Mayfield's comments. Myles Garrett, who will be trying to get after Mayfield all Week 1, responded:

“We’ve known he has that type of demeanor and that attitude, and for better or for worse, it works for him. And I’m not mad at him using that fire and that chip on his shoulder to help him play to the level he has.’’

He continued:

"Talking like that and moving the way he does, it’s worked for him. He uses that for fire, for motivation and I think speaking like that helps amp him up.”

Garrett went on to say:

"But, it does the same for us as well. We’ll take it and we’ll use it, and I’m hoping for a great matchup.”

Garrett probably doesn't need any additional motivation to take down quarterbacks. But it's hard to imagine that he's not excited about the prospect of sacking his talkative former quarterback.

Did any other Cleveland Browns players respond to Baker Mayfield's comment?

Myles Garrett was not the only one to hear that Baker Mayfield would be gunning for them on September 11. Nor was he the only one to respond. Guard Joel Bitonio had this to say:

“It’s going to be a good challenge for us, I know that the guys will be pumped up for it. But it’s the Carolina Panthers we have to face and we’re going to be ready for that."

He continued:

"I’m not going to get involved in that type of thing... I get how unique it is that Baker is the starting quarterback for the Panthers. We’re really going to focus on putting a plan together to beat the Panthers. That is really the focus.”

All eyes will be on Charlotte when these two teams get after it. It will be interesting to see who wins the bragging rights when Baker Mayfield takes his shot at the Cleveland Browns.

