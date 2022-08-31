"Where’s Mr touchy feely?," "Where’s Desexualassault" - NFL fans stunned as Cleveland Browns omit Deshaun Watson from initial 53-man roster

There comes a day when every NFL team must cut players and today is that day for many teams, including the Cleveland Browns. Of the players not finding a spot in their roster, the biggest name is that of Deshaun Watson.

On their initial 53-man roster, there weren't a whole lot of surprises. After all, this is a team returning a good portion of its players from last year and those that were added, like Amari Cooper, were never really in danger of not making the side.

The omission of Deshaun Watson is glaring, though not unexpected. He is not on the roster as he will be serving his 11-game suspension as soon as the regular season begins.

NFL fans took the opportunity, as they often do, to brutally troll the controversial quarterback, sending savage jokes Watson's way and some towards the team also.

When Watson is eligible to return, the Browns will have to free up a roster space for him in some way.

Are the Cleveland Browns going to add another quarterback?

Right now, while Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension, the Browns seem intent on letting Jacoby Brissett, their backup, play. However, Brissett is just that: a backup.

They're in a window of contention, with Amari Cooper, Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward, Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, Grant Delpit, and others in their prime. They probably don't want to waste a year of that because they're out of contention by the time their quarterback can return.

11 games is a long time and by then, most teams know whether or not they're contending. The Cleveland Browns may not want to go that far before finding out if Watson can save them.

If that's the case, then they may need to look at other options, but those options are slim. Jimmy Garoppolo restructured his contract for one more season in San Francisco, but it includes a no-trade clause. He's off the table.

Sam Darnold could have been a target after being replaced by former Brown Baker Mayfield, but he's out for up to six weeks with a sprained ankle.

Even kicking the tires on Drew Lock, who lost the quarterback battle in Seattle, would be worthwhile. Lock was a starter for a while in Denver.

Other than that, free agents like Cam Newton and Colin Kaepernick represent the last of the viable options. It may genuinely be Brissett for 11 weeks in Cleveland.

