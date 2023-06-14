Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You announces new four-episode anime series, release date revealed

As the grand finale of Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 2 inches closer to the release date, anticipation for what comes next in the series among fans has only increased ever since the penultimate episode aired. With the release of the finale, fans were also expecting the anime to reveal the status of the next installment, Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You season 3, but to their surprise, it seems that the studio has other plans.

Recently, Warner Bros. Discovery Japan announced a new spin-off project to the series--a four-episode anime titled Tonikaku Kawaii Joshi Kō-hen, which translates to Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You ~High School Days~. The spin-off will premiere on July 12, 2023. An official teaser, a key visual, theme songs, and additional characters and their cast members were also revealed along with the announcement.

Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You spin-off to make its debut three weeks after the finale of season 2

Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You ~High School Days~ will release on Wednesday, July 12, at 12 pm JST (July 11 at 11:00 pm EDT) on several platforms, including Anime Hodai, U-NEXT, and Anime Store in Japan.

Later, Abema Premium, DMM TV, FOD, and Hulu will stream the anime on Saturday, July 15. AT-X will run the anime on its channel on August 2, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST.

Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You ~High School Days~, the four-episode spin-off series, is the most unanticipated installment of the anime. The new series, centering on the protagonist, will see Nasa Yuzaki becoming a substitute teacher after being requested by his junior high lecturer, Naoko Yanagi. The latter will eventually accept the former's request.

However, unbeknownst to Nasa, he will be holding a class in an all-girls high school. Given that Nasa’s married life had a major influence on many, the high school girls will eventually seek his advice to solve their love problems. Tsukasa, like always, will pretend to be cool about Nasa’s new gig, but she will be nervous and restless after learning her husband is surrounded by exuberant high school girls.

Here’s the list of the new characters and their cast members:

Jessie Nikotama - Kaori Maeda (Shizuka Ousaka in Love Live!)

Hakase Inukai - Hitomi Ueda (Michiko Tendou in Chainsaw Man)

Mishio Usa - Hina Yomiya (Anna Yamada in The Dangers in My Heart)

Hotaru Kurenai - Ayane Matsuda (Debut)

Kaguya Gekkō - Ayane Sakura (Gabi Braun in Attack on Titan)

Yaiba Shirogane - Rika Nagae (Olivia in Asobi Asobase)

Haru Miyako - Koko Hayashi (Setsuna Yuuki in Love Live!)

Saori Hayami, popularly known for her role as Yor Forger in Spy X Family and Yumeko Jabami in Kakegurui, will be providing the opening theme song, Plan. Meanwhile, the voice actor of Tsukasa Yuzaki, Akari Kitou, will sing the ending theme song, Guru Guru Live.

Be sure to keep up with all anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

