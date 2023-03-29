TONIKAWA: Over the Moon For You season 2 episode 1 release date, where to watch, cast, countdown, and more

TONIKAWA: Over the Moon For You season 2 was recently announced to make its debut on April 8, 2023, delighting the fans immensely, who are excited for the return of their beloved characters. The second installment of the series will resume the rom-com storyline, showcasing how Nasa and Tsukasa have been keeping up with their lives as newlyweds so far.

TONIKAWA: Over the Moon For You season 2 recently took the Green Stage at Anime Japan 2023, revealing the opening theme song Setsuna no Chikai (Oath of a Moment) by Akari Kitou, the VA who plays Tsukasa Yuzaki. Kitou also performs the ending theme song, Yoru no Katatsumi (Night Sky).

TONIKAWA: Over the Moon For You season 2 episode 1 will be released on April 8, 2023

TONIKAWA: Over the Moon For You season 2 episode 1 is set to be released on April 8, 2023, on channel TOKYO MX, at 1:00 am JST. The sequel will also run on other respective syndications in Japan, including BS11 on April 8 at 1:30 am JST and AT-X on April 9 at 9:00 pm JST.

Hulu, ABEMA Premium, and other popular OTT giants in Japan will be streaming the latest episodes of the sequel from April 11. Crunchyroll will be the only platform to exclusively include TONIKAWA: Over the Moon For You season 2 in its massive library for the international audience.

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll



TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Season 2 starts on Crunchyroll April 7! Your favorite newlyweds returns with even more love in their hearts.TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Season 2 starts on Crunchyroll April 7! Your favorite newlyweds returns with even more love in their hearts. 💕 TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Season 2 starts on Crunchyroll April 7! https://t.co/CsmHojsjwI

Fans across the world can also watch the series' previous installments on the platform. The release timings for TONIKAWA: Over the Moon For You season 2 episode 1 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, April 7, 9 am

Central Standard Time: Monday, April 7, 12 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, April 7, 11 am

British Summer Time: Monday, April 7, 5 pm

Indian Standard Time: Monday, April 7, 9.30 pm

Central European Standard Time: Monday, April 7, 6 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Monday, April 8, 1.30 pm

Philippines time: Monday, April 8, 12 am

Brazil Time: Monday, April 7, 1 pm

TONIKAWA: Over the Moon For You season 2 - Plot, cast, and more

V @ValidsNation . For a RomCom SoL it’s practically perfect in its genre, the comedy is there and made me laugh sometimes and the romance is top tier🤧. I want to know the girls backstory tho….theres so much foreshadowing of her living thousands of years, 8.5/10 Binged Tonikawa by accident. For a RomCom SoL it’s practically perfect in its genre, the comedy is there and made me laugh sometimes and the romance is top tier🤧. I want to know the girls backstory tho….theres so much foreshadowing of her living thousands of years, 8.5/10 Binged Tonikawa by accident 😭. For a RomCom SoL it’s practically perfect in its genre, the comedy is there and made me laugh sometimes and the romance is top tier🤧. I want to know the girls backstory tho….theres so much foreshadowing of her living thousands of years, 8.5/10💯 https://t.co/KF0MwYELLR

Crunchyroll streamed the first season of TONIKAWA: Over the Moon For You, and here’s how it describes the plot:

"Nasa Yuzaki falls in love at first sight after an encounter with the mysterious Tsukasa. When Nasa earnestly confesses his feelings, she replies, "I'll date you, but only if we're married." Nasa and Tsukasa's cute and precious newlywed life of love is about to begin!"

Aiya @AiyaSenpai

The misunderstandings were funny how Nasa thinks Tsukasa wants a wedding and she just wants him to call her pretty Tsukasa is a great wife, and she can cook. It's sweet that Nasa wants to make her happy, and he so smart #Tonikawa #tonikakukawaii Tonikaku Kawaii Ep 3The misunderstandings were funny how Nasa thinks Tsukasa wants a wedding and she just wants him to call her prettyTsukasa is a great wife, and she can cook. It's sweet that Nasa wants to make her happy, and he so smart Tonikaku Kawaii Ep 3The misunderstandings were funny how Nasa thinks Tsukasa wants a wedding and she just wants him to call her pretty😂Tsukasa is a great wife, and she can cook. It's sweet that Nasa wants to make her happy, and he so smart😭 #Tonikawa #tonikakukawaii https://t.co/dYmDj8j8VV

Cast members from TONIKAWA: Over the Moon For You season 1 will be reprising their roles in the sequel. Here’s the list of the main cast members of the series:

Tsukasa Yuzaki - Akari Kitou (Nezuko Kamado in Demon Slayer)

Nasa Yuzaki - Junya Enoki (Yuuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen)

Chitose Kaginoji - Konomi Kohara (Chika Fujiwara in Kaguya-sama: Love is War)

Aya Arisugawa - Sumire Uesaka (Hayase Nagato in Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro)

Kaname Arisugawa - Yuu Serizawa (Iroha Igarashi in 3d Kanojo)

Charlotte - Hitomi Oowado (Ayano Hanesaki in Hanebado)

Hiroshi Ikehata is returning to direct the sequel at Studio Seven Arcs with 3D director Kohei Yamazaki and art director Yukihiro Shibutani. Masakatsu Sasaki will be designing the characters. Additional details regarding the sequel are expected to be revealed before the release of episode 1.

Poll : 0 votes