Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You Season 2 Release date and time for all regions

TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You season 2 is all set to hit the screen on April 7, 2023. Following the conclusion of its first season in December 2020, fans have been waiting impatiently to know what’s next for Tsukasa and Nasa. Production of the second season along with the release of an OVA was announced on November 6, 2021.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Tonikawa anime.

Written and illustrated by Kenjiro Hata, TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You, or Fly Me To The Moon, as it is known in Japan is a slice-of-life romantic comedy that is being serialized in Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday since February 14, 2018. The manga currently has 22 tankobon volumes and is still ongoing.

TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You season 2 will see stars reprising their roles

The official website of AnimeJapan has scheduled an event before the release of the second season of TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You. It is to be held on March 25 at 11:00 am JST, at the Green Stage. Featured guests slated to be in attendance include voice actors Akari Kito and Junya Enoki, who play the protagonists of the show.

TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You features a star-studded cast with popular seiyuus of the industry, who have worked on popular shows like Parasyte, Classroom of the Elite, Demon Slayer, and more. The cast will be reprising their roles in the upcoming season as well. Here are the main characters of the show, with their respective voice actors,

Nasa Yuzaki: Junya Enoki

Tsukasa Yuzaki, née Tsukuyomi: Akari Kitō

Kaname Arisugawa: Yu Serizawa

Aya Arisugawa: Sumire Uesaka

Chitose Kaginoji: Konomi Kohara

Charlotte: Hitomi Ōwada

Aurora: Yuki Nagaku

The first season of the anime had a total of 12 episodes with 2 OVAs and it aired from October 3 to November 22, 2022. The series ended on a wholesome note with Tsukasa and Nasa enjoying the night at the Summer festival and watching the fireworks. Before this, Tsukasa had spent the entire day worrying about Nasa after he had caught a cold.

The first season of the anime TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You is currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll. Here is how the show is summarized on its official website,

Nasa Yuzaki falls in love at first sight after an encounter with the mysterious Tsukasa. When Nasa earnestly confesses his feelings, she replies, "I'll date you, but only if we're married." Nasa and Tsukasa's cute and precious newlywed life of love is about to begin!

