Classroom of the Elite: Is Kikyou Kushida really evil?

Classroom of the Elite, based on the eponymous light novel series by Shōgo Kinugasa, is arguably one of the best psychological thriller anime of the past decade, owing to its immaculate characterization in a dystopian school setting.

Following the conclusion of its second season, it has been announced that the anime will return with a third season very soon this year in 2023. Season 2 ended with quite the cliffhanger and fans can't wait to see what the show has in store for us next.

The series features some formidable characters, each of whom are in a league of their own.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Classroom of the Elite anime

Is Kushida really evil in Classroom of the Elite?

Kushida might initially come off as a typical sweet girl who wants nothing more than to make everyone her friend, but as we go deeper into the narrative, we discover the various layers of her personality which ultimately leads to our black and white perception of her being completely distorted.

Whether the girl is truly evil or not is entirely up to the viewer’s judgment and we will refrain from giving her a solid label. We will, however, talk about her personality in depth and what has shaped it into its present state.

When it comes to Kushida’s personality, evil is definitely a strong word but that doesn’t entirely let her off the hook. There is no doubt that she can be manipulative and toxic. It has been revealed that there has always been an agenda in her apparent bubbly habit of becoming friends with everyone. In Classroom of the Elite season 2 episode 8, she gave us a glimpse into her past self, which is revealed to be the reason why she became the way she is.

As a kid, Kushida always loved it when she received compliments over the slightest of things and this euphoric feeling became somewhat of an addiction for her. She began to believe that is she needed to push herself to become the perfect person in everyone’s eyes, a notion which ended up backfiring, and everyone turned against her.

Kushida believes that she deserves the love and respect that is due and she will go to any extent to preserve that notion. This manic disposition hides behind the seemingly angelic façade that she puts on, and it had begun to come to light throughout the narrative of Classroom of the Elite.

She was unapologetically threatening towards her classmates and threw tantrums like a spoiled brat. Her apparent friendly conversations were always carefully constructed on er side as we got to know from her to-do list in the drama CD.

Many fans have pointed out that Kushida might be suffering from Histrionic Personality Disorder, a mental health condition that includes an obsession with being noticed and craving attention, as a primary symptom.

Here is how the anime series Classroom of the Elite is summarized in the official website of Crunchyroll:

Kiyotaka Ayanokoji has just enrolled at Tokyo Koudo Ikusei Senior High School, where it's said that 100% of students go on to college or find employment. But he ends up in Class 1-D, which is full of all the school's problem children."

It further continues:

"What's more, every month, the school awards students points with a cash value of 100,000 yen, and the classes employ a laissez-faire policy in which talking, sleeping, and even sabotage are permitted during class. One month later, Ayanokoji, Horikita, and the students of Class D learn the truth of the system in place within their school."

